Tracing its heritage back to 1966, CBI is the leading franchisor of home healthcare services under three global brands: Interim HealthCare (in the United States), Bluebird Care (in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland) and Just Better Care (in Australia). Together, the CBI brands represent 550 locations operated by more than 250 franchise owners and operators that produce over $1.3 billion of system wide sales annually. The Company's franchisees and operators are uniquely positioned in their respective markets to offer the full continuum of healthcare at home including skilled nursing, home health, assistance with daily living activities and end-of-life hospice care along with healthcare staffing. Caring Brands is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO