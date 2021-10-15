CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Attendees of Western Caucus summit discuss ag policy, drought, more

By Pat Brink
KX News
KX News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyLMs_0cSidCls00

Looking out for our nation’s farmers and ranchers — that was the focus of this year’s Western Caucus Fall Mini Agriculture Summit Roundtable, which took place at Bismarck State College.

The summit brought together North Dakota’s Senators and Representative Friday, as well as the agriculture commissioner of North Dakota and the secretary of agriculture from South Dakota.

The group discussed ag policy, the drought and agriculture disaster assistance provided by Congress.

Additionally, issues dealing with the next Farm Bill that will affect ag producers located in this area were discussed.

Following the roundtable, we asked Rep. Kelly Armstrong what he thinks is the biggest issue facing farmers.

“The biggest thing facing ag producers is regulatory burden and cost of imports. I mean, if fertilizer prices go up another 25 percent next year and a lot of these electrification transportation regulatory things get into place, it’s gonna become more and more expensive to farm which is going to raise the price of everything from beef to potatoes. Consumers are going to see the increase in price but producers aren’t going to get that money, it’s all getting eaten up in the middle of it,” Armstrong said.

When he was in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that regulatory burdens do not burden agricultural production.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Burgum thanks returning ND National Guard soldiers for protecting National Capital Region

Gov. Doug Burgum today welcomed home about 70 members of Company C of the North Dakota National Guard’s 2-285th Aviation Regiment who recently returned home from a nine-month deployment to the National Capital Region during a ceremony at the Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility in Bismarck. The Bismarck-based unit, which operates Black Hawk helicopters, successfully flew […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota National Guard soldiers honored in Bismarck

Sunday, about 70 Army National Guard soldiers were welcomed back to Bismarck with a ceremony honoring them at the Army Aviation Support Facility. “You represent the state, and it’s a great state, full of great people and when you go away and meet other people from different states, it’s a source of pride to come […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Broadband Association of North Dakota’s David Crothers discusses their next expansion

Broadband has become essential, especially during the pandemic, but the need for broadband has those in rural areas for years. Friday, the USDA announced a significant expansion to high-speed internet access for millions of rural Americans nationwide. For our Oct. 22 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Executive Vice President/General Manager of the […]
INTERNET
KX News

Recent precipitation eases drought in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Drought conditions in North Dakota have significantly improved because of widespread precipitation recently. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that much of western and central North Dakota is in severe drought. That’s an upgrade from the extreme drought category a week ago. A large portion of eastern North Dakota also […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Business
State
South Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Industry
KX News

KX Conversation: Plains C02 Reduction Partnership Initiative

For our October 20th KX Conversation, Good Day Dakota Anchor Josh Meny spoke with Kevin Connors about the Plains C02 Reduction (PCOR) Partnership Initiative, specifically state lawmakers approving regulatory work for the Red Trail Energy carbon capture project to move forward.
POLITICS
KX News

ND’s U.S. Congressional officials discuss challenging EPA’s WOTUS Rule

The Congressional Western Caucus Fall Mini Agriculture Summit Roundtable was held at Bismarck State College on Friday. North Dakota’s U.S. Congressional officials met with North Dakota’s Ag Commissioner and representatives from farm groups, including the ND Grazing Commission and ND Farmers Union. The purpose of the roundtable was to discuss agriculture policy, drought, and assistance […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

North Dakota can claim pipeline policing costs as damages

BISMARCK, N.D, (AP) — North Dakota will be allowed to continue to pursue reimbursement from the federal government of millions of dollars spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Federal Judge Daniel Traynor on Tuesday denied the federal government’s motion to dismiss North Dakota’s attempt to recover more than $38 million from the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

The local effect of the national labor shortage

According to Job Service North Dakota, there are more than 17,000 job openings in the state right now.The labor shortage isn’t unique to North Dakota, it’s also happening throughout the country. In an effort to get people to apply for jobs, employers are offering things like hiring bonuses and flexible schedules. Job Service North Dakota […]
MINOT, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Armstrong
Person
Donald Trump
KX News

State of North Dakota encourages return to health care workforce

In order to help expand the health care workforce, the NDDoH has reinstated its Temporary Nurse Aide registration process. The North Dakota Department of Health, along with health care providers across the state are encouraging volunteers and those with health care experience to join the health care workforce. If you want to help the Department […]
HEALTH
KX News

$1 million awarded to five projects supporting tourism in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. –  The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that a total of $1 million was awarded to five projects through the 2021 Tourism Planning Grant. The 2021 Tourism Planning Grant appropriated by the legislature, is intended to support professional planning for tourism developers who have a destination project that would have the ability to attract visitors from outside […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

The value of workers with disabilities

Employers across the nation are facing a shortage of workers. An often overlooked, but valuable group is individuals with disabilities. October is National Disability Employment Awareness month and we spoke with two organizations about why this group is an asset to the workforce. North Dakota, like the entire country, is facing a shortage of workers. […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather#Beef#Fertilizer#Bismarck State College
KX News

ND First Lady Kathryn Burgum discusses upcoming Recovery Reinvented

This year marks the 5th annual Recovery Reinvented event. KX News is proud to champion the incredible work done by Recovery Reinvented in helping stop the shame and stigma that so often comes with addiction. Brooke Williams got to speak with the woman who’s helped put recovery in the spotlight here in North Dakota, First […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

ND DPI shares plan for state testing moving forward

Data from 174 school districts in the state show a 5% decline in the English language area and 7% decline in mathematics compared to 2019 tests. Assessments are usually administered in the spring. “It’s a large moving object because test results are different in every single district. Every single district is having struggles with certain […]
EDUCATION
KX News

Colleges collaborate to preserve tribal language, culture

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The tribal college on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks are working together on a project to digitally preserve Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara language and culture. The schools will use a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund the […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

519
Followers
371
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy