Celtics’ Robert Williams out Friday vs. Miami due to right knee tendinopathy

By Souichi Terada
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Celtics will be without nearly all of their starters Friday in what Boston coach Ime Udoka hoped would be a final tune-up ahead of the regular season. The C’s face the Heat at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Miami to wrap up the...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
MassLive.com

