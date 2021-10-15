Celtics’ Robert Williams out Friday vs. Miami due to right knee tendinopathy

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for just the fifth time in preseason history, having last played each other back in 1995. Miami is 2-2 all-time against Boston in preseason play ... This is the final regular preseason game for both teams ... The Heat are coming off their first exhibition loss, falling Thursday to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The game marked the return of captain Udonis Haslem, who was dealing with the death of his father ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ... For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford (safety protocol), Payton Pritchard (nose) and Marcus Smart (suspension) are out.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO