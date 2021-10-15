New survey ranks North Dakota drivers 2nd-worst in the US, NDHP disputes the outcome

You may want to pump the brakes for this story. A new survey shows drivers in North Dakota are the second-worst in the country — but law enforcement thinks this may be a little exaggerated.

The survey conducted by Quote Wizard analyzed more than two million insurance quotes.

Each state was evaluated on accidents, speeding tickets, DUI’s and citations.

North Dakota drivers were found to have the most tickets per capita.

Safety and Education Officer Sgt. Wade Kadrmas of the North Dakota Highway Patrol says that is not exactly accurate.

“I think they are basing those rankings off of the population. North Dakota in general has a smaller population. We have a tendency to be ranked high in there,” he said.

The survey showed drivers in the state get more citations than any other state and North Dakotans had the fifth-highest number of DUI’s.

Kadrmas said DUI is still a concern as more than 3,000 arrests have been made this year.

“That’s about 12 people per day that are being arrested for DUI per day, it’s that a lot yes I think that’s a lot,” he said, and explained those 12 people who are on the road “are putting others in danger.”

Kadrmas said driving under the influence is still a concern and that’s why he’s urging drivers to support the state’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to reduce road fatalities by choosing to adhere to traffic laws and conditions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.