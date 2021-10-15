CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Units respond to a reported two-vehicle wreck in Clay County

By Sara Tomarelli
 9 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Units responded to a reported two-vehicle wreck in Clay County.

Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, October 15, law enforcement and medical service were called to the scene of a reported wreck involving two vehicles on FM 148 and 174.

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist flown to United Regional in critical condition after crash in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to United Regional after he crashed in Cotton County. Around 4:41 Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to OK-5A and North 2640 Road, about two miles west of Temple, about a crash. Investigators said a motorcyclist failed to negotiate a left-hand turn in the roadway and […]
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD names victim in US 287 incident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The body that was found Saturday morning on US 287 has been identified. 29-year-old Kimberley Herrera of Wichita Falls was identified by police. The victim was identified by her fingerprints. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to US 287 near Windthorst Road about a body seen on the northbound lanes […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Clay County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Texoma's Homepage

Crime of the Week: 1996 Cold Case Homicide

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a cold-case homicide. The crime happened on October 8, 1996 in the 200 block of Homes Avenue. The victim, Richard Gregorie, was shot and killed. The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help. Crime In Wichita Falls: Murders double […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT canceled

UPDATE: Marshall has been found. LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a missing person. Autherine Marshall, 65, was last seen on 56th and Gore Street at 2:30 p.m. wearing all black nightwear. Lawton PD said Marshall has dementia and is sometimes non-verbal. She walks with a slight […]
LAWTON, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

US-81 closed in Stephens County

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Thursday afternoon the closure of US-81 in Stephens County, 1 mile south of Comanche, Oklahoma. The closure stems from a grass fire that is causing a large amount of smoke to cover the roadway, making driving conditions hazardous. The road was closed around 1:29 p.m. […]
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

