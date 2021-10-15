Units respond to a reported two-vehicle wreck in Clay County
WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Units responded to a reported two-vehicle wreck in Clay County.
Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, October 15, law enforcement and medical service were called to the scene of a reported wreck involving two vehicles on FM 148 and 174.
Multiple people have been transported to the hospital.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0