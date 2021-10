Bobby Wagner said that the offensive nature of Jon Gruden’s emails that came to light this week has become all too familiar in today’s society. “It’s not something that shocks me anymore,” the Seahawks veteran linebacker said Wednesday. “Because you get it in so many different fields. It’s not just football. … It’s something that I feel people deal with, regardless of how you look or what you believe in. It’s something that happens all the time.”

