I'm a mom of 3 and a parenting editor. These are the 15 baby and kid products I wish I'd found sooner.

I'm a parent of three kids under the age of 4, including identical twins.

As a parenting editor, I've tested so many baby products in search of things that are actually useful.

Here are 15 of the best products for kids and babies that make things easier (and more fun) for my family.

I was pretty clueless about babies and all the baby-related products when I had my first. I spent way too much money on things that my husband and I didn't need, and also made so many middle-of-the-night impulse purchases trying to solve whatever problem we were facing at that point in time.

By the time I found out I was pregnant with twins the second time around, I was a parenting editor and had two years of my own parenting experience under my belt. I got to test more baby products that you can even name.

Now, as a far more experienced parent than I was four years ago, I have some favorite products that I recommend to every parent because they have been game-changers for my family. Some solve actual problems, others are fun, and many of the things I recommend can be used for several years, reducing waste and money spent.

Here are 15 products I recommended as a parenting editor and mom of 3:

A tricycle that will grow with your child

Doona Liki Trike S5, available at Buy Buy Baby, $299.99

Known for their car seat and stroller combo , which I also used with the twins and absolutely loved, the tricycle is for toddlers starting at 18 months old. This thing grows with your kid and it's so simple to store. Plus, it can make any trip easier because it's so easy to push and keeps kids contained and happy — more so than a stroller, in my opinion.

A block set that will keep kids entertained for hours

Lovevery The Block Set, available on Lovevery, $90

I've been a subscriber of Lovevery's play kits since day one because it took the stress out of finding age-appropriate toys for my kids. However, this block set is hands down my favorite thing the brand makes. There are endless play possibilities and the set grows with your kid. It allows different-aged kids to play together and everything is self-contained — a plus for families with multiple kids and multiple toys. It is also more environmentally friendly than plastic blocks.

A table and chair set that can be used for play and mealtime

Lalo The Play Kit, available on Lalo, $250

I first got the Lalo high chair , which turns into a little chair once kids age out of using high chairs. After realizing how cool the chair was, I got the full play set. My kids spend so much time doing things on this table: drawing, eating snacks, playing with toys. They use it so much I moved it from the playroom to our main living area so it gets even more use.

The coziest stroller muff for those living in cold climates

7AM Enfant Blanket 212 Evolution Footmuff, available at Buy Buy Baby and Bloomingdale's , $200

For those living in cold-weather areas, this muff is essential. You don't have to worry about layering your kid before putting them in the stroller. They are tucked in and cozy. Plus, it fits all strollers and it's easy to switch out if you have multiple, like a running stroller and a travel stroller.

A learning tower for those toddlers who want to help in the kitchen

Little Partners Learning Tower, available on Amazon , Target , and Walmart , from $209.99

All my children love helping out when my husband and I are in the kitchen cooking, and this tower allows them to do so safely. I especially like this one because the side panels can be removed once kids are old enough to climb in and out of it safely. Plus, it has a chalkboard that gets a ton of use even when we are not cooking.

The best nasal aspirator for stuffy noses

Green Sprouts Sprout Ware Nasal Aspirator, available at Green Sprouts, $11.99

Sucking snot out of a sick baby's nostrils is not fun for anyone involved, yet parents do it all the time. I've found this kit to be far superior to others just by seeing how much mucus we are able to get out before the kids are done with it. Also, it's made of plant-based plastic, making it better for the environment.

A no-fuss swaddle that will help you calm your wriggly newborn in seconds

Happiest Baby Sleapea 5 Second Swaddle, available at Happiest Baby, $32.95

I was never able to successfully burrito my babies into swaddles like the nurses at the hospital taught me. Thankfully, this velcro swaddle solved all my problems by making it so easy to swaddle a squirmy newborn. It is now my go-to baby shower gift.

A potty training kit designed with toddlers in mind

Monti Kids Montessori Toilet Learning Kit, available at Monti Kids, $75

Toilet training toddlers is not for the faint of heart. I'm already preparing to help the twins get rid of their diapers and this kit has been key in our process. The potty is exactly the right size, but also having the basket next to it with distractions and books has made keeping them seated so much easier.

A baby carrier grows with your child, from newborn to toddler

Baby Tula Free-to-Grow Baby Carrier, available on Amazon, $159

Babywearing is one of those things I had no idea I was going to love so much. I've done it from when my kids were newborns to now that they can walk and talk. It was especially helpful when the twins were born and our oldest was only 2 years old. Wearing the twins allowed my husband and I to still have our hands free to chase and play with him. This particular carrier grows with your kid, and it can also be used on your back.

A foldable booster seat that is perfect to take to restaurants

Bombol Popup Booster Seat, available at Pottery Barn Kids and The Tot , $129.99

Pre-COVID-19, my husband and I took our toddler out for meals all the time in New York City. Most restaurants there have little to no high chairs available, so after some frustrating meals holding him in our laps, we got this foldable booster. It is an absolute game-changer. Now we have two for the twins, and we keep them in the car just in case they're needed.

Pj's with magnetic closures to make middle-of-the-night diaper changes easier

Magnetic Me Footie Pajamas, available on Amazon, $38

If there's one thing I've learned after having three kids, it is that you never get the pajamas with snaps. You won't want to be trying to figure out 12 snaps in the middle of the night after a diaper change. These pj's have mini magnets that make dressing any squirmy baby super easy. The prints are adorable and bonus points to the brand for making preemie clothes that are cute and also hospital friendly.

Toddler shoes that are not only comfortable but also customizable

Ten Little Everyday Original Shoes, available at Ten Little, $39

My kids go to a Montessori school, and one of its premises is that kids need to be independent, especially when it comes to dressing and undressing. I learned fast that all the shoes I had were not very Montessori friendly. My kids needed velcro straps (we are not at laces level yet) and also a wide shoe for their wide toddler feet. Ten Little's are perfectly designed for that, with the added bonus of fun colors kids like and the ability to customize them with stickers. I told a couple of the parents at school about these and now almost all kids have a pair.

Gender neutral clothes that are not neutral and boring

Primary Clothing, available on Primary, from $11.50

I'm all about gender-neutral clothes but also hate neutral colors. I've been a fan of Primary since day one because they make colorful clothes that are genderless. My son's favorite color is pink, so he gets to wear a bright pink jacket without it being designed or cut for a girl's body. Their quality is also great — I've had plenty of hand-me-downs that keep circulating down to new babies in our family.

A mess-free finger paint set for rainy days

Crayola My First Crayola Washable Finger Paint Set, available on Buy Buy Baby , Target , and Michael's , from $14.99

My three kids love painting, especially doing it with their fingers. I hate messes. So when I discovered this finger paint set that is completely contained and totally mess-free, I was an instant fan. We tried it recently with all of them and they loved it. What's best is that they like to work on the same painting together, so we can leave them to it for 15 minutes while we prepare dinner. Once they are done painting, I wash and air dry the plastic parts, and it's ready for more fun the next day.

A kids book that adults will enjoy reading

"Faraway Things" by Dave Eggers, available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble , $15.49

Any parent knows that when a kid likes a book, you end up reading it a million times over and over again. We discovered this book recently and it has been a family favorite since. The plot is fascinating to kids (there are swords and pirates), but it's so beautifully written that it is a pleasure to read every night. The ending even brings tears to my eyes.