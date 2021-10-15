Opinion: Navigating the ‘gotchas’ in California employment law

Sometime in the past month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills. One of which, the so-called AB 1184, sparked quite some controversy. This bill essentially allows minor patients to keep health insurance information confidential from their parents including “reproductive healthcare and gender-affirming care,” according to Yahoo news. When asked about the bill, the governor responded, “California has been a leader in protecting access to sexual and reproductive rights, but as we have seen recently with unprecedented attacks on these rights, we can and must do more.” Many Californians and also Americans would expect Gov. Newsom to work on the state’s housing crisis, emerging prices, skyrocketing crimes and drug addiction amongst teenagers, especially after defeating a recent recall election, but apparently that is not in the main agenda of the governor.

