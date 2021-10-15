CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Navigating the ‘gotchas’ in California employment law

By Guest commentary
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployers may have noticed that California employment law is incredibly burdensome, incredibly detailed, and filled with “gotchas.” The actual statutes are only part of the problem; the courts sometimes interpret those laws in ways that make little sense. Here are a few of those “gotchas” that may leave you scratching your...

cbs12.com

State bans most employers from testing for marijuana

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Guidance from the New York State Department of Labor says most companies can no longer require employees to be tested for marijuana or discriminate against employees for use of the drug outside of the workplace. For most jobs in the public and private sectors, companies are...
PIX11

NY employers can’t test for marijuana, with few exceptions

NEW YORK — Most employees in New York can no longer be subjected to drug testing for marijuana by their employers as part of the state’s new law that legalized adult use of marijuana. The state Department of Labor released a FAQ document earlier in October to help guide employers when situations or questions arise […]
Bakersfield Channel

California protects reporters covering protests with new law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will protect journalists from interference by police while covering civil protests. A bill signed into law Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom says that reporters can be behind police lines in the area of demonstrations, marches or rallies without being cited or arrested. It also bars...
California Government
A-Town Daily News

CalMatters: 770 new laws coming to California

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the largest expansion of California’s college financial aid system in a generation during the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants’ first playoff game Friday night. Hours later, it was all over: Newsom signed his final bills on Saturday, a day ahead of the Oct. 10 deadline to act on the 836 proposals state lawmakers sent to his desk. Of those, he signed 770 (92-percent) and vetoed 66 (7.9-percent), according to Sacramento lobbyist Chris Micheli.
streetroots.org

OPINION | Noncompete agreements restrict employment freedom for workers

Between 28% and 47% of all private sector workers are subject to noncompete agreements according to an Economic Policy Institute report. Noncompete agreements (or noncompetes) are provisions in an employment contract banning workers from leaving their job to work for a “competitor” that operates in the same geographic area for a given period of time. In a way, noncompetes are an attempt to recreate the power dynamics of the employer-dominated company towns of old — with workers unable to change employers if they want to continue working in the same industry.
smobserved.com

California Normalizes Menstruation "Among all Genders" - by Law

October 11, 2021 If Californians expected their governor to act like the adult in the room when presented with the insane laws approved by the clown show that is the state legislature, they were sadly disappointed over the weekend. Newsom enacted the following new laws that range from the ridiculous to the catastrophic. Buy, hey, remember that they didn't want to recall him.
Newsday

California toy law solves no problem

Progressives must be exhausted after the Monday they just had. They got President Joe Biden to proclaim Oct. 11 "Indigenous Peoples Day," presumably in an effort to undercut the president’s traditional "Columbus Day" proclamation. Biden also proclaimed Oct. 11 "National Coming Out Day." That very same morning, DC Comics announced...
norcalrecord.com

It’s Shocktober in California Again! Our Annual California Legislative Employment Law Update

Littler Mendelson PC recently issued the following announcement. In most ways, 2021 has not been a "normal" year. But the California legislature has continued its normal pattern of advancing and adopting a host of new labor and employment laws, most of which become effective on January 1, 2022. A stack of employment law bills are now awaiting action by the Governor and he has until October 10 to sign, veto, or otherwise not act. Presenting our annual round up of new California employment laws, which will include not only a review of the substance of each new law, but will also offer practical suggestions for compliance.
Reuters

Judge unlikely to block California women on boards law

(Reuters) - A California judge said on Tuesday that he is unlikely to block a law requiring publicly held companies headquartered in the state to have a minimum number of women on their boards before a December deadline. U.S. District Judge John Mendez of Sacramento said that he is still...
New Haven Register

Court: Parts of pesticide program violate California law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A state-run pest prevention program partly violates California's landmark environmental protection law with its approach to spraying pesticides, a state appeals court has ruled. The ruling centers on a pest prevention and management program run by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The court found...
padailypost.com

Opinion: California’s finally got a courageous attorney general

California’s new attorney general, Democrat Rob Bonta, has more courage than I’ve seen in a Sacramento politician in years. A little more than five months into the job, Bonta filed tax fraud and grand theft charges against state SEIU head Alma Hernandez and her husband. Nobody messes with union bosses....
theconcordian.org

Opinion: Your children, their rules. How authoritarianism has taken over California

Sometime in the past month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills. One of which, the so-called AB 1184, sparked quite some controversy. This bill essentially allows minor patients to keep health insurance information confidential from their parents including “reproductive healthcare and gender-affirming care,” according to Yahoo news. When asked about the bill, the governor responded, “California has been a leader in protecting access to sexual and reproductive rights, but as we have seen recently with unprecedented attacks on these rights, we can and must do more.” Many Californians and also Americans would expect Gov. Newsom to work on the state’s housing crisis, emerging prices, skyrocketing crimes and drug addiction amongst teenagers, especially after defeating a recent recall election, but apparently that is not in the main agenda of the governor.
mainebiz.biz

How to navigate state labor laws when hiring remote workers

When companies closed their offices in March 2020, employees trundled off to work remotely, whether from their homes or far-flung locations. Under normal circumstances, the in-state presence of those employees would have raised a whole host of red flags for employers and employees alike. “Quarantimes” were not, however, normal times....
The Times

OPINION: The 14th Amendment, the real revolution

Greg Wasson: 'Oregon women landed one of the first blows in the fight that allows most of us to 'work to live...''Originally, the Bill of Rights applied only to the feds, meaning victims of state abuse could expect little help from the federal courts. So, if one faction gained control of the entire state government — including the state courts — the other factions in the state were S.O.L. The equal protections guarantees of the 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868, changed all that. States — theoretically — were no longer free to pick and choose which laws benefited which citizens....
Mercury News

Opinion: California’s wildfire dilemma: Put houses or forest first?

As record-breaking fires blacken millions of acres in California and elsewhere in the West this year, politicians are mostly sticking to a standard script in response. President Joe Biden’s proposed budget this year includes a $500 million boost to what the White House calls “forest management” and other efforts to reduce wildfire risk. In July, California lawmakers approved $1.5 billion in similar prevention spending.
FOX40

WEAVE discusses new domestic violence laws in California

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. When someone musters the courage to file for a temporary or a domestic violence restraining order, reaching out for that bit of protection may put them at risk as a victim. The goal of two bills signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom this month is to make the […]
