Family looking for answers after woman charged with murdering sister, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A death investigation has now turned into a homicide and a Burke County family is looking for answers.

The family said they were initially told Cara Lane died from a drug overdose, but days later, deputies returned to their home to tell them she has been shot and killed.

The next day, authorities charged her sister, Hannah Waldron, with murder.

“How could this have happened? How could they have moved her and not know that she was shot?” grandmother Linda Buff said.

