Burke County, NC

Family looking for answers after woman charged with murdering sister, deputies say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 9 days ago

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A death investigation has now turned into a homicide and a Burke County family is looking for answers.

The family said they were initially told Cara Lane died from a drug overdose, but days later, deputies returned to their home to tell them she has been shot and killed.

[ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Burke County woman charged with murder of another woman, deputies say ]

The next day, authorities charged her sister, Hannah Waldron, with murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJimQ_0cSiZuwy00
Hannah Renee Waldron Hannah Renee Waldron (WSOC)

“How could this have happened? How could they have moved her and not know that she was shot?” grandmother Linda Buff said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has more on the investigation and what led to the sister being charged.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 women say man accused of kidnapping, murdering woman stalked them)

