Stacey Dash Reveals Drug Addiction Past, Once Took 18-20 Vicodin Daily

By D.L. Chandler
 10 days ago

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


Drug addiction is no laughing matter, and given the past year and change, many are turning to narcotics and other substances to cope with the daily stresses of life. Stacey Dash recently revealed her past battles with addiction and says she relies heavily on her Christian faith to get her through.

Dash, 54, was a guest on The Dr. Oz Show , at one telling the host that she took between 18-20 Vicodin pills daily. Dr. Oz remarked that Dash’s habit was an expensive one with the Clueless actress stating that she lost everything.

In a clip that has been circulating online, Dash tells Oz that she’s been clean for five years and shared how she’s come to understand her own parents’ struggles with addiction in an emotional video that can be viewed below.

Follow this link to watch part one of Stacey Dash’s chat with Dr. Oz by following this link .

