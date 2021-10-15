CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reticulation Workshop

Cover picture for the articleStudents will learn the process of Reticulation and create...

Frederick News-Post

Jewelry Soldering Workshop

Designed to make you more comfortable with a torch, instruction focuses on the “how” and “why” of jewelry soldering by combining an overview of the tools, techniques and processes. With opportunity for hands-on practice, you can fabricate textured stacking rings or bangles. 21 and older. We will take a 30...
hometownfocus.us

Writing workshop offered for teens

NORTHEASTERN MINNESOTA — The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) invites teenagers with a love for writing to join award-winning Minnesota Author Mary Casanova in a four-week-long virtual writing workshop October 26 – November 18. There are three opportunities to participate: • Tuesdays, 7 – 9 p.m.; participants meet October 26, November 2, November 9, and November 16. • Thursdays, 9 – 11 a.m.; participants meet October 28, November 4, November 11, and November 18. • Fridays, 9 – 11 a.m.; participants meet October 29, November 5, November 12, and November 19.
University of Arkansas

Botanical Dyeing Workshop Tuesday

Come dye your own silk scarf using natural dyeing techniques with items like flowers and plants in a class led by Hillfolk from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19. Get a free scarf and let your creativity loose in this workshop! University Programs requires RSVPs on Hogsync as spots are limited.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
dance.nyc

Absolute Beginners Workshop

Our Absolute Beginners Workshop starts on Wednesday, October 20th!. Absolute Beginners is the ideal workshop to start dancing flamenco. We will cover and practice all basic aspects for students without prior flamenco dance experience. Classes will focus on strong footwork, upper body coordination, understanding flamenco music and compás, proper posture and breathing. We will begin to develop the muscle strength and dance skills necessary for flamenco dance as we learn a new choreography. Regardless of your dance background, if you have never studied flamenco, this is the way to begin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOLO TV Reno

TMWA hosting winterization workshops

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Water Authority is holding two winterization workshops. It’s an effort to make sure homeowners avoid potential damage to their irrigation systems. “We hold a series of workshops this time of year,” said Chuck Swegles, Conservation Coordinator at Truckee Meadows Water Authority. “It helps customers...
westsidenewsny.com

Adaptive & Inclusive Birding Workshop

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is teaming up with Rochester Accessible Adventures and Braddock Bay Raptor Research for an adaptive and inclusive birding event. The outdoors are for everyone to enjoy and DEC is committed to improving access for people of all abilities across the State....
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX21News.com

Get crafty with Macramé workshops!

From holiday ornaments, to plant hangers, and DIY at-home kits, Janel Rogers of Red Earth Knots is ready to help you make some macramé magic! The creative, knotting technique makes for a great night out with the girls, or even a great opportunity to bond with the family, not to mention the perfect holiday gift!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
hudsonvalley360.com

Graphic Novel Workshop Series

COPAKE — The Roeliff Jansen Community Library is hosting a 4-session graphic novel workshop series led by cartoonist Barbara Slate. The Art of the Novel: A Graphic Novel Workshop Series 6-7 p.m. Thursdays Oct. 21 through Nov. 12. Students will learn how to create a graphic novel as they learn about the creative process, learn how to write a character study, focus on the narrative of the story, and create layouts. No experience or drawing skills are necessary to participate. This workshop is free and open to tweens, teens, and adults. Participants must commit to all 4 sessions. Limited to 20 participants. To register, call 518-325-4101, email director@roejanlibrary.org, or visit the library.
COPAKE, NY
veronews.com

Christmas Boxwood Topiary Workshop

On Friday, December 10, 2021 Nationally Accredited Flower Show Master Judge, Jennifer Saluter, will be returning to the Garden Club to present her workshop “The Art of Creating a Christmas Boxwood Topiary”. Easy to follow step by step instructions will be provided to construct your tree. You will need to...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
West Cook News

Virtual Application Workshop on October 19

Dominican University recently issued the following announcement. In this virtual workshop for prospective first-year students and families, you’ll learn how to be a strong college applicant. As you prepare to make your mark on the world, we’ll offer the insider tips you need to set yourself apart from other applicants. Our admission team will share insights on what they look for in applicants.
phillyfunguide.com

Happy Little Hollow Forms Workshop

In this day long workshop, students will learn how to construct a variety of metal hollow forms. This is an intermediate class, meant to expand on students’ soldering knowledge, while advancing their skills. Students will be able to make complex, 3-dimensional wearables, or small sculptural forms out of copper or...
nprnsb.org

YouthWell Virtual Wellness Workshop

YouthWell presents Building healthy relationships can improve mental health, a free virtual workshop on Sunday, October 24th, 4:30 – 6:00 pm. Students (ages 12-25), parents, and teachers will learn from a panel tips for building healthy relationships and how to set boundaries. They learn how to recognize when a friendship may be toxic or unhealthy. They learn how to support a friend or your child who has been sexually assaulted. They learn what consent means and how to report sexual assault and the resources that are available.
River Reporter

Design workshop: country style

There are many things to love about living in the Upper Delaware River Valley: fresh air, mountains, farmland, lakes, majestic rivers, big skies and plenty of natural light all year ’round. It’s “country living” and it’s a lifestyle—a style suited to an active, informal way of life. Many country dwellers take a more down-to-earth approach to their homes, a look that develops over time. Country is not necessarily a style that requires a large budget; many of the components—baskets, hand-crafted wood furniture, quilts, and collectibles—are available at local furniture stores, craft shows, art galleries and antique shops.
chanhassen.mn.us

Woodcarvers' Studio Workshop

Join fellow enthusiasts and woodcarving artists to the weekly open studio for conversation and creative inspiration! Bring your own supplies and tools.
CHANHASSEN, MN
indiana105.com

Valparaiso to Host Neighborhood Workshop

To further promote neighborhood engagement, the City of Valparaiso is hosting a Neighborhood Workshop on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 6 to 7:00 pm at the Banta Activity Center on Beech Street. “We look forward to sharing updates about Neighborhood Improvement grants, sharing success stories and how to apply, and sharing ways to work together to strengthen neighborhoods,” said Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director and host of the workshop. Special guest Fire Chief Chad Dutz will also highlight fire prevention month and resources available to residents. Neighborhood groups, including homeowners’ associations, neighborhood associations or newly forming groups are encouraged to send representatives to the workshop. “We host these workshops to help neighbors network with each other and with other neighborhoods, sharing good ideas and connecting people with services and resources,” said Clifton. Participants are asked to RSVP by visiting the Community Engagement page on Valpo.us or contacting Maggie Clifton at Valparaiso City Hall 219-462-1161. RSVP is requested to ensure materials and space for all participants.
VALPARAISO, IN
phillyfunguide.com

Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks

In February 1971, the newly formed Delaware organization, Aesthetic Dynamics, Inc., presented its first major undertaking: the exhibition of over 130 works of art—drawings, prints, photographs, paintings, and sculpture—by 66 African American artists. Numerous factors led to artist Percy Ricks’ founding of Aesthetic Dynamics and their ambitious inaugural exhibition, most...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyfunguide.com

Jon Redmond: No Particular Place To Go

Somerville Manning Gallery is delighted to present the solo exhibition of paintings, “Jon Redmond: No Particular Place to Go,” from October 22 – November 13, 2021. Redmond’s still life paintings and architectural works showcase the confidence of an artist intimately familiar with his subject matter while retaining a pure enchantment with light and form.
phillyfunguide.com

Phillips Seafood Shipping

No matter where you are in the continental US, now you can order some of Phillips’ classics like famous crab cakes, top quality crab meat or even our specialty sauces and spices to brighten up any home cooked meal. Our mission is to provide speedy delivery with next-day shipping to all orders placed Monday through Thursday by noon. Make cooking dinner at home and satisfying all members of the family easy with Phillips Seafood shipping services.
