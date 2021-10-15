Reticulation Workshop

To further promote neighborhood engagement, the City of Valparaiso is hosting a Neighborhood Workshop on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 6 to 7:00 pm at the Banta Activity Center on Beech Street. “We look forward to sharing updates about Neighborhood Improvement grants, sharing success stories and how to apply, and sharing ways to work together to strengthen neighborhoods,” said Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Community Engagement Director and host of the workshop. Special guest Fire Chief Chad Dutz will also highlight fire prevention month and resources available to residents. Neighborhood groups, including homeowners’ associations, neighborhood associations or newly forming groups are encouraged to send representatives to the workshop. “We host these workshops to help neighbors network with each other and with other neighborhoods, sharing good ideas and connecting people with services and resources,” said Clifton. Participants are asked to RSVP by visiting the Community Engagement page on Valpo.us or contacting Maggie Clifton at Valparaiso City Hall 219-462-1161. RSVP is requested to ensure materials and space for all participants.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO