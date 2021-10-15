CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

East Stroudsburg school is going casual for a cause

 9 days ago

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Staff at a Monroe County school dressed down today to highlight the need for donations to the building’s food pantry.

“Casual for a Cause Day” at East Stroudsburg South High School is about serving families in need. Along with dressing down staff donated food and hygiene products to the pantry. It’s an all-year program that has been going on for the past three years.

“We’re able to provide that to any student throughout the course of the day, before weekends, with the holiday season approaching and weather turning, we want to make sure that no student in East Stroudsburg South High School is without food,” said Michael Healey who teaches at East Stroudsburg South High School.

If students need access to the pantry, they just go to the school’s website and click on Purple Pantry. The students are then anonymously taken into the purple pantry room inside the school building and can take anything they need.

Hazleton Area High School holds a school bus safety event

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a local event aimed to help ease a shortage that doesn’t have to do with the supply chain. The Rohrer school bus safety event showed people it is not as scary as one may think to drive a school bus, at the Hazleton Area High School career center. Attendees got […]
HAZLETON, PA
Eyewitness to History: Hugh ‘Lumpy’ Brannum

SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He was part of children’s morning television for thirty years. Even today is ‘moniker’ conjures up pleasant memories for many generations. He also was our neighbor, taking up residence in the Poconos. “Hugh Brannum’s casual country style, hokey antics, and ever-present green overalls made him one of the most famous […]
SAYLORSBURG, PA
WBRE

