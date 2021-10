Citing "unrelenting harassment" by community members, St. Charles Unit District 303 school board member Carolyn Waibel on Tuesday resigned from the board. "It is a volatile time in our district, community, state and country," Waibel said in a statement. "It is a delicate balance between free speech and safety and security. It has escalated to being in an unsafe environment at board meetings, in my car and in my home."

