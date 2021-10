Utah lost 42-34 to Oregon State, losing its first Pac-12 game this season as the Beavers ran all over the Utes. Oregon State outscored Utah 28-10 in the second half. On 4th-and-2 at the goal line down by 11 points with six minutes left, Kyle Whittingham made the decision to go for it instead of kicking a field goal to cut the deficit to eight points. Rising passed it to Covey and it was broken up by Alex Austin, basically winning the game for the Beavers.

