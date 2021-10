For a split second Wednesday night, Washington Capitals rookie Hendrix Lapierre lay flat on his back on the ice before T.J. Oshie forcefully yanked him up by his jersey onto his skates. Neither could stop smiling. Lapierre, in his NHL debut, had just scored his first NHL goal, and the 18,000-plus fans inside Capital One Arena roared. The fans, back inside the arena at full capacity after nearly two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, had plenty to celebrate. The 19-year-old Lapierre played a key role in the Capitals’ 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Washington’s historic opening night that also saw Alex Ovechkin reach fifth place on the all-time NHL goals list.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO