Beginning his fifth season on the PGA Tour, Keith Mitchell had one word in mind: Consistency. “This year, I kind of took a hard look at my game. I felt like I've either had the game, the potential I should say, to play a lot better than I have on a consistent basis,” Mitchell said on Friday. “I just wanted to take this year and just try to be as consistent as possible, because I felt like feast or famine was kind of my game the last four years and I wanted to be a little bit more consistent, a little bit more patient, a little bit more – play like a Tour pro and not just like a young kid out there firing at flags.”

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO