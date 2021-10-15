CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Morning Business Report: October 15th, 2021

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Butterball ground turkey products may be contaminated...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu to flip Dogecoin as analysts see SHIB price rising to $0.01

The trade volume of Shiba Inu tokens in the wrapped Ethereum market explodes, crossing $230 million overnight. The return rate of the SHIB-ETH pool exceeded 120% to hit a new high on October 24. With SHIB’s Doggy DAO launches, BONE holders will make proposals and vote for the ecosystem. Analysts...
STOCKS
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Morning Business Report#Butterball
electrek.co

I actually bought a cheap electric pickup truck from Alibaba. Here’s what showed up

Some readers may recall that a few months ago I bought a cheap electric mini-truck on Alibaba. I know this because I’ve gotten emails almost daily ever since, asking if my Chinese electric pickup truck has arrived (with some humorously calling it my F-50). Well, now I can finally answer, “Yes!” and share with you exactly what I received.
CARS
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. If you're...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
MarketWatch

Raymond James cheers Business First Bancshares results with double upgrade

Shares of Business First Bancshares rose 2.5% in premarket trades Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock by two notches, to strong buy from market perform, on the heels of the lender's third-quarter results. Analyst William J. Wallace IV set a price target of $33 and cited the bank's net interest income and loan growth of 8%. "We were pleased to see core trends continue to improve at the bank, and as loan growth looks to be more than just pent-up demand, we are increasing our core growth expectations," Wallace said. "We expect Business First will continue to generate above-peer growth and anticipate continued improvement of profitability levels as the bank unlocks further benefits of scale and continues to diversify its loan portfolio into the attractive growth markets of Dallas and Houston." Business First Bancshares are up 27.5% this year, compared to a rise of 21% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, according to Bloomberg data. The banks at the time time led $463 billion worth of green bonds and loans. The study comes ahead of the UN Climate Summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy