OTC-listed Hertz plans return to big-league Nasdaq listing

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is seeking to list its shares on the Nasdaq under its old symbol...

