Teacher of 45 years gets school-wide send off on her last day

By Dalton Hammonds
 9 days ago
October 15 was a day 45 years in the making for Ms. Shaw.

Shaw has been the speech language therapist for more than four decades at Sante Fe Unit School.

Friday was Ms. Shaw's last day at the school and the students gave her quite the send off.

Students lined the hallway, giving her a standing ovation of thanks for all she has done for them.

Shaw served in the Tennessee National Guard during her time at the school, including two trips during Operation Desert Storm in the early 90s.

She also served students at College Hill and Hampshire.

