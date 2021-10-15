CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden open to shortening length of programs in spending bill

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he would prefer to cut the duration of programs in his big social services and climate change package rather than eliminate some entirely, as Democrats struggle to win support from moderates by trimming what had been a $3.5 trillion proposal....

