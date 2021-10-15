CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conyers, GA

Police say hospital discharged seriously ill man, left him on the street

By Mark Winne, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkKts_0cSiU3aR00

CONYERS, Ga. — Police want answers after a local hospital discharged a sick man and left him alone on the sidewalk.

Channel 2′s Mark Winne was in Conyers Friday, where someone called 911 after finding the man collapsed on Milstead Avenue in Conyers, just steps from the hospital.

The man, who is not being identified, still had medical tubes coming out of his body.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Winne talked to Conyers Police Deputy Chief Scott Freeman, the officer who rescued the man near Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

“Common sense dictates that you do not treat human beings the way that we’re seeing in this particular case,” Freeman said.

The 911 caller reported that it looked like the man had just come from the hospital and that he was not responsive.

“Poor guy. But he probably needs an ambulance and not...” the 911 caller says. “It’s right in front of the Piedmont Rockdale Emergency entrance.”

Freeman said the 68-year-old man was discharged from the hospital Thursday. A hospital employee told officers that the man had been at the hospital for 35 days and that Medicare would not continue to pay for his treatment.

The employee said that security dressed the man and walked him out.

Freeman said an officer was told the man was cleared as “fit to leave” by two doctors and the hospital wanted him gone.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Freeman said that when emergency responders arrived, the man had a fever, signs of sepsis, a urinary tract infection and an elevated heart rate.

“(He was) literally ejected out to the sidewalk with no help whatsoever,” Freeman said. “I think it’s inhumane. He was clearly incoherent. That’s just not how we treat people here in this city or this country.”

The man was loaded into an ambulance and taken straight back to the emergency room.

Piedmont Healthcare said that unfortunately, hospitals find themselves caring for people who can’t get into the kind of facilities that bridge the gap between the hospital and home.

The hospital released a statement, saying:

“At Piedmont, our purpose is to make a positive difference in every life we touch. We can only provide the best care with the cooperation and consent of the patient. We do our best to connect patients in need with community partners and social service organizations to provide appropriate after-hospital care, but ultimately accepting these services is at the discretion of the patient.”

Winne reached to Medicare, which said it was preparing a statement. He also visited an address listed for the patient, but no one was home.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 380

Lori Houston
9d ago

that gentleman is septic with fever.He would have died on that side walk. the doctors knew better then that they should all have there license pulled.

Reply(36)
213
nessa sa
9d ago

you know that man's healthcare coverage could have gotten an extension all it would have took was a phone call from just one concerned staff member I believe that man could have even gotten home care service and a counselor there could have set him up with that but the bottom line is and it is loud and clear no money no service not at this hospital I really hope this time around this man will get the care he needs and I know for most hospitals it is a sign in the emergency room and it says even if you don't have money or medical courage we will not turn you down I hope that this man can sue the hospital for breach of their contract Mr I wish you a safe and speedy recovery

Reply(22)
143
Leisa Hines
9d ago

I went into Piedmont Fayette severally dehydrated and malnutrition, they admitted me immediately. After the 2nd day I was complaining that my arm was swelling and hurting, they kept insisting it was just fluid but I insisted on an ultrasound and of course it was a blood clot just like I was saying. My arm is 3 times the size of my other arm, they stopped my Heparin injections and started me on eliquis and released me the very next day (which was 2 days ago). My arm is still swelling up more and spreading up to my shoulder with both of my legs swelling up and I'm in so much pain it hurts to move my arm, shoulder, legs and to even breathe .... All I kept thinking is what if it was someone else and they didn't insist on an ultrasound. So yeah I believe they just dumped him on the sidewalk and left him! I hope he gets the help and assistance that he needs! My thoughts and prayers are with him 🙏

Reply(16)
77
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Ninja’ stabs Walmart employee, police say

AIKEN, S.C. — A South Carolina Walmart employee is recovering after being attacked by a “ninja,” police in Aiken said. The attack happened just after midnight Friday, WRDW reported. Police said the employee was cut on his mouth, the back left side of his head and his left hand by...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyers, GA
Local
Georgia Health
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
91K+
Followers
72K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy