Oklahoma man now faces several rape, child porn charges after initial alleged rape arrest in July

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 9 days ago

MANGUM, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Mangum man who was arrested in July on suspicion of rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts with a child now faces more charges related to alleged rape and child pornography.

James Albert Pierro III is in custody at the Greer County Detention Center. He faces the following charges after being arrested again on Tuesday, Oct. 12:

  • Count 1 – Rape
  • Count 2 – Rape
  • Count 3 – Rape
  • Count 4 – Rape
  • Count 5 – Rape by Instrumentation
  • Count 6 – Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16
  • Count 7 – Participation in Child Pornography
  • Count 8 – Possession of Child Pornography
  • Count 9 – Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01O43C_0cSiTWtE00
James Albert Pierro III

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) sent a cyber tip to OSBI in late 2020, after a social media platform detected child pornography files being uploaded on a Mangum IP address.

OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit launched an investigation that was assisted by the District 3 Task Force, Altus Police Department, Greer County Sheriff’s Office and Mangum Police Department.

Agents executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Indiana Street in Mangum on July 29, upon which, Pierro was arrested on suspicion of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and rape by instrumentation. He was booked into the Greer County Jail.

Pierro was arrested on additional complaints on Tuesday, Oct. 12, while in custody at the jail.

He remains in the jail on a $750,000 bond.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com ,” OSBI officials said.

Comments / 5

Robert Mann
8d ago

one cure! many calibres. why waste time and resources on these incurable PsOS?! one bullet, unmarked grave -wipe em from history, celebrate the heroism of their victims

Reply
4
