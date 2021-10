ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging Marylanders to comment on the draft legislative and congressional maps, officials said Wednesday. The maps are published by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. The independent commission is the first of its kind in state history. It is challenged with drawing fair legislative and congressional maps for the 2022 elections. Officials said members are divided equally between republicans, democrats and those unaffiliated. None of the members are elected officials or candidates for office. Gov. Hogan also has no involvement. “As a mix of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, our members have embraced our charge to create...

