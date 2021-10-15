CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Oak Hill, West Virginia, man arrested on arson charges

By Jessica Schueler
 9 days ago

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A man from Oak Hill, West Virginia, was arrested on Friday, October 15, 2021, as a result of an arson investigation that began in August.

Detectives said Bryson Burdette-Hughes, 21, is accused of setting fire to a home on McClain Street in Oak Hill on August 20. On that day, officers from the Oak Hill Police department responded to the home for a health and welfare check on a person, and when they got to the house, they said they saw flames and smoke coming from a window. Firefighters suspected the cause to be arson.

The Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was then contacted to investigate the case.

After an investigation over the past two months, Burdette-Hughes was arrested Friday for the felony charge of First Degree Arson. He was arraigned and posted a $40,000 bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

