New York Giants QB Daniel Jones clears concussion protcol, will play against Los Angeles Rams

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared from concussion protocol and can play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was a full participant in practice Friday.

The third-year QB was put in the protocol following a hit at the goal line with 2:52 left in the second quarter of the Giants’ Week 5 loss at Dallas. Jones got to his feet but stumbled as his legs crossed attempting to return to the huddle.

In five games this season, Jones has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards with four touchdown passes and an interception. He’s added two rushing touchdowns.

Jones will be without running back Saquon Barkley in the backfield, ruled out with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and linebacker Justin Hilliard (Achilles/injured reserve) are out.

For the Rams, star defensive lineman Aaron Donald was a full participant in Friday’s practice and will play Sunday. He missed practice on Wednesday over a knee issue. The Rams (4-1) have no injury concerns heading into Sunday’s game against the Giants (1-4) in East Rutherford, N.J.

