Adams County, MS

Three arrested in Adams County on burglary charges

By DeAngelo Vaxter
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 9 days ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On October 12, Adams County deputies arrested three men on burglary charges. Investigators said they stopped the suspects, who were in a vehicle.

According to officials, deputies discovered a stolen firearm in the back seat, burglary tools and other items that are believed to be stolen from different locations in the county.

Robert Galmore and Cornelus Haynes were charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property.

  • Robert Galmore (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Cornelus Haynes (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Jordan Knight (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Jordan Knight was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property.

