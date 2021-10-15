CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the FDA Panel Endorsements of the Moderna, J&J Boosters

The FDA advisory panel unanimously has given its thumbs up for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shots. Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, N.J., joined Cheddar to take a closer look at the recommendations and what the vaccine boosters could mean for those already vaccinated.

