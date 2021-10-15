CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tether Issues Statement on CFTC Settlement

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs was reported earlier today, Tether – the leading dollar-based stablecoin (USDT), along with crypto exchange Bitfinex, were the targets of enforcement actions issued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Both platforms are required to...

crowdfundinsider.com

CFTC Files Enforcement Action Against Alleged FOREX, Crypto Fraud

The CFTC complaint alleges that from at least September 2020 to the present, the defendants solicited more than $3.9 million from at least 61 clients that gave the defendants money to manage their trading in customized client portfolios for trading in the foreign exchange markets and cryptocurrencies. The defendants did not trade their clients’ funds in managed accounts; rather, they misappropriated the funds for Tinoco’s personal benefit or to pay false “profits” they reported to clients in a manner similar to a Ponzi scheme.
finextra.com

CFTC hits Tether and Bitfinex with fines totalling $42.5m

Tether has been hit with a $41 million penalty from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over misleading claim that its stablecoin was fully backed by US dollars. Separately, the CFTC has fined sister company Bitfinex $1.5 million for illegal transactions. Since its launch back in 2014, Tether has claimed that...
coingeek.com

CFTC orders Tether to pay $42.5M, tells it not to break the law again

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has slapped Tether with US$42.5 million in penalties, saying it made “untrue” and “misleading” statements and “omissions of material fact” in its management of the USDT stablecoin over several years. At the heart of the case were Tether management’s public claims that each...
zycrypto.com

Tether And Bitfinex Fined $42.5M By CFTC For False Statements About Dollar Reserves

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission today filed and settled charges against Bitfinex and sister company Tether. The two firms are required to pay fines totaling almost $43 million. CFTC claimed that the Tether (USDT) stablecoin was not completely backed by reserves most of the time and Bitfinex breached the...
FOXBusiness

Crypto firms Tether, Bitfinex to pay $42.5 mln to settle US CFTC charges

Cryptocurrency Tether and crypto exchange Bitfinex will pay $42.5 million to settle civil charges from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over allegedly making misleading statements and making illegal transactions. Firms doing business as Tether agreed to pay $41 million to resolve CFTC charges they made misleading claims about...
bitcoin.com

CFTC Fines Stablecoin Issuer Tether and Crypto Exchange Bitfinex $42.5 Million

On Friday, October 15, 2021, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that it had ordered the company Tether Holdings Limited and Ifinex Inc., the parent company of Bitfinex, to pay fines totaling $42.5 million. The CFTC accuses Tether of “making untrue or misleading statements and omissions of material fact in connection with the U.S. dollar tether token (USDT) stablecoin.”
invezz.com

CFTC penalizes Tether and Bitfinex for making misleading allegations

The CFTC ordered Tether and Bitfinex to pay a $42.5 million fine as part of the settlement. The regulator warned Tether and Bitfinex against further violating CEA or CFTC regulations. Tether claims the CFTC has no proof that USDT was not fully backed at the alleged time. The Commodity Futures...
beincrypto.com

CFTC Finds No Issues With Tether’s Operations, But Imposes $41M Fine

The U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission released an order in which it claimed no issues with Tether’s current operations. In response to the order from the CFTC, Tether released its own statement on the matter. Tether reiterated the fact that the CFTC found no grievances against the company. In addition, it said the order recognized issues pertaining to Tether’s reserves were “fully resolved when the terms of service were updated in February 2019.” However, the CFTC had stated in its own statement that it had fined Tether $41 million over claims that the Tether stablecoin (USDT) was fully backed by U.S. dolalrs.
crowdfundinsider.com

CFTC Commissioner Stump Comments on Tether/Bitfinex Enforcement Action: Concerned About Regulatory Confusion on Stablecoins

Commissioner Stump says she agrees with the action taken by the Commission while expressing her concern regarding enforcement actions pertaining to digital assets and the CFTC’s role in the area. To quote the Commissioner:. “While the definition of a “commodity” is relied upon in applying the anti-fraud provisions in CEA...
bitcoinist.com

Why Tether Must Pay $40M In Fines To The CFTC

Per a press release, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has disclosed that their review on Tether Holding Limited and other associated companies has concluded. As a result, Tether has agreed to pay a $41 million fine. Related Reading | Breaking: Tether Executives Could Face Criminal Probe for Alleged...
crowdfundinsider.com

Tether, Bitfinex Ordered to Pay Over $42 Million in Fines by CFTC

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has ordered Tether and Bitfinex (iFinex) to pay $42.5 million in fines, according to a statement by the regulator. Tether, a leading dollar-based stablecoin, must pay $41 million in regards to claims that Tether (USDT) was fully backed by the US dollar. Bitfinex, a...
bloomberglaw.com

Tether’s Latest Black Eye Is CFTC Fine for Lying About Reserves

Tether will pay $41 million to settle allegations it lied in claiming its digital tokens were fully backed by fiat currencies, putting a major compliance headache behind the world’s biggest issuer of stablecoins even as regulatory scrutiny intensifies. For years, Tether told customers and the broader cryptocurrency market that it...
cryptonews.com

CFTC Fines Tether For Lying & Bitfinex For 'Illegal' Transactions + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said it has issued an order simultaneously filing and settling charges against Tether Holdings Limited, Tether Limited, Tether Operations Limited, and Tether International Limited (d/b/a Tether) for making untrue or misleading statements and omissions of material fact in connection with the most popular stablecoin, tether (USDT). The order requires Tether to pay a civil monetary penalty of USD 41m. Also, the CFTC issued a separate order simultaneously filing and settling charges against iFinex Inc., BFXNA Inc., and BFXWW Inc. (d/b/a Bitfinex) in connection with their operation of the Bitfinex crypto trading platform. The order finds Bitfinex engaged in illegal, off-exchange retail commodity transactions in digital assets with US persons on the trading platform and operated as a futures commission merchant (FCM) without registering as required. The order requires Bitfinex to pay a USD 1.5m civil monetary penalty.
u.today

BREAKING: Tether Slapped with $41 Million Fine by CFTC

Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, has been ordered to pay a $41 million civil monetary penalty by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as part of a settlement deal, according to a press release issued on Oct. 15. The company was accused of violating the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) by making...
crowdfundinsider.com

BlockFi Page Explains Regulatory Stance on Interest Bearing Crypto Accounts

BlockFi, one of the most successful crypto service providers that has garnered the support of a battalion of big-name VCs, is NOT based in New York but across the river in New Jersey. While BlockFi has not had anything to say (at least not yet) regarding the NYAG’s actions, it does host a page explaining the regulatory environment pertaining to BlockFi interest accounts.
