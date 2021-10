Rachel Barton Pine sustained injuries to her lower limbs at age 20 after an accident with a Chicago suburban commuter train in 1994, but her playing was not affected. Having undergone over 50 surgeries, Pine performed standing up for all of her solo appearances before December 2018. She was able to do this with a regimen of physical therapy but was later unexpectedly hospitalized with a joint infection while on tour in France.

