The 13 Best Amazon Beauty Products on Sale This Holiday Season

Click here to read the full article.

If you find yourself wrapping up all of your holiday shopping at the absolute last minute, Amazon is here to encourage you to get it done early.

The retailer is already posting Black Friday-worthy deals in lots of categories, so you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list. Amazon has also launched its Holiday Gift List , so you or a family member can create a registry of gifting ideas to make the shopping experience a whole lot easier. Bottom line: Everyone gets what they want, without all the guesswork.

Best of all, you can find some incredible deals on the best beauty products that Amazon has to offer. Though Amazon regularly offers daily deals and discounts on popular makeup , hair-care , and skin-care products year-round, now’s truly the best time to save big on all the best beauty gifts to gift a loved one (or yourself), from top-rated hair-dryer brushes to game-changing electric razors .

Of course, WWD has done the legwork to find some amazing Amazon beauty deals you can shop now. From a facial steamer that will make your skin-care loving-friends swoon to one of the most popular moisturizers on the market that will delight even the biggest Scrooge in your life, we’ve got you covered. And, we’ll be updating this post regularly, as we become aware of more fabulous deals to take advantage of this season.

Whether you’re looking to start curating your Holiday Gift List, shop early for a special someone or even treat yourself, check out the best Amazon beauty products on sale this holiday season, below.

1. Panasonic Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

Forgo an expensive spa facial using this at-home facial steamer . It emits nano-sized steam particles in cycles of six minutes. Not only will it soften and moisturize your skin so that it’s better suited to soak up skin-care products, but it will also soothe irritated skin so you can truly relax.







Jordan & Judy Touch Screen Vanity Mirror



$28

$14





Buy Now



2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Daily Face Moisturizer

If you’re a fan of the Tatcha Water Cream, not only is this an amazing dupe, but an amazing option all on its own. It’s a lightweight gel moisturizer jam-packed with hyaluronic acid, which makes it the perfect option if you’re looking for something that can double as a primer under makeup .







Neutrogena Hydro Boost Daily Face Moisturizer



$18

$7





Buy Now



3. Jordan & Judy Touch Screen Vanity Mirror

Perfect your makeup application process with one of the best lighted makeup mirrors . It’s lined with LED lights, offers adjustable angles and can be recharged thanks to a convenient USB cable. This Jordan & Judy vanity mirror is a great option for people who are hoping for an option that they can travel with as well.







Jordan & Judy Touch Screen Vanity Mirror



$28

$14





Buy Now



4. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

A hair-dryer brush is the secret behind stunning, salon-quality blowouts at home. This one from Revlon has three heat and speed settings so you can truly adjust the tool to your preferences. It also has a cool-blast button so that you can lock in your style.







Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush



$59

$34





Buy Now



5. SkinMedica TNS Serum

This is the serum for you if you’re struggling with fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. SkinMedica’s serum contains natural growth factors that help the skin cells regenerate. It’s also super gentle and soothing.







SkinMedica TNS Serum



$281

$238.85





Buy Now



6. Dose & Co Pure Collagen Powder

Not only does collagen support your hair, skin and nail health, it improves your skin’s elasticity to reduce the signs of aging. This powder also contains peptides, and it’s completely flavorless, which makes it the perfect option for throwing into a coffee or a smoothie.







Dose & Co Pure Collagen Powder



$24

$22





Buy Now



7. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

A gentle cleanser is an absolute necessity, and this one is among the best. It cuts through oil and makeup while still being super gentle and nourishing to the skin.







La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser



$14

$11





Buy Now



8. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Moisturizer

This cost-effective retinol moisturizer is a great way to prevent deepening wrinkles while healing the wrinkles that have already appeared. It also contains hyaluronic acid and a glucose complex, both of which work to hydrate and nourish the skin.







Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Moisturizer



$19.99

$15.00





Buy Now



9. Korres Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Superdose Face Mask

In addition to Greek yoghurt, which contains lots of probiotics, this formula has aloe leaf extract, which is rich in vitamins A and B and folic acid. It also contains rice extract, which works to smooth over fine lines and wrinkles.







Korres Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Superdose Face Mask



$49

$36.75





Buy Now



10. The Body Shop Drops of Youth Concentrate

This lightweight gel serum contains three different plant stem cells, as well as 99% natural ingredients to leave your skin feeling moisturized but not greasy. It’s also paraben- and silicon-free.







The Body Shop Drops of Youth Concentrate



$36

$30





Buy Now



11. DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

This gentle cleansing oil is a cult-favorite, and for good reason. It leaves your face feeling squeaky-clean without making your skin feel dry. It contains olive fruit and rosemary leaf oil, which work to protect against environmental pollutants and add antioxidants to your skin-care regime.







DHC Deep Cleansing Oil



$28

$22





Buy Now



12. NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette will be a long-term staple in your makeup kit. The colors are perfect for any season, and can be used to create nude daytime looks or even glam looks for cocktail hour.







NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette



$18

$11





Buy Now



13. Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush

This talc-free blush is incredibly creamy and super buildable. It’s perfect for summer days as it stays on super well and would be ideal for minimal or heavy-duty makeup looks.







Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush



$15

$10





Buy Now

