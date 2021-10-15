CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

The 13 Best Amazon Beauty Products on Sale This Holiday Season

By Brittany Loggins
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7gJk_0cSiPPZJ00

Click here to read the full article.

If you find yourself wrapping up all of your holiday shopping at the absolute last minute, Amazon is here to encourage you to get it done early.

The retailer is already posting Black Friday-worthy deals in lots of categories, so you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list. Amazon has also launched its Holiday Gift List , so you or a family member can create a registry of gifting ideas to make the shopping experience a whole lot easier. Bottom line: Everyone gets what they want, without all the guesswork.

More from WWD

Best of all, you can find some incredible deals on the best beauty products that Amazon has to offer. Though Amazon regularly offers daily deals and discounts on popular makeup , hair-care , and skin-care products year-round, now’s truly the best time to save big on all the best beauty gifts to gift a loved one (or yourself), from top-rated hair-dryer brushes to game-changing electric razors .

Of course, WWD has done the legwork to find some amazing Amazon beauty deals you can shop now. From a facial steamer that will make your skin-care loving-friends swoon to one of the most popular moisturizers on the market that will delight even the biggest Scrooge in your life, we’ve got you covered. And, we’ll be updating this post regularly, as we become aware of more fabulous deals to take advantage of this season.

Whether you’re looking to start curating your Holiday Gift List, shop early for a special someone or even treat yourself, check out the best Amazon beauty products on sale this holiday season, below.

1. Panasonic Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

Forgo an expensive spa facial using this at-home facial steamer . It emits nano-sized steam particles in cycles of six minutes. Not only will it soften and moisturize your skin so that it’s better suited to soak up skin-care products, but it will also soothe irritated skin so you can truly relax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQCXy_0cSiPPZJ00




Jordan & Judy Touch Screen Vanity Mirror

$28
$14


Buy Now

2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Daily Face Moisturizer

If you’re a fan of the Tatcha Water Cream, not only is this an amazing dupe, but an amazing option all on its own. It’s a lightweight gel moisturizer jam-packed with hyaluronic acid, which makes it the perfect option if you’re looking for something that can double as a primer under makeup .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1pTG_0cSiPPZJ00




Neutrogena Hydro Boost Daily Face Moisturizer

$18
$7


Buy Now

3. Jordan & Judy Touch Screen Vanity Mirror

Perfect your makeup application process with one of the best lighted makeup mirrors . It’s lined with LED lights, offers adjustable angles and can be recharged thanks to a convenient USB cable. This Jordan & Judy vanity mirror is a great option for people who are hoping for an option that they can travel with as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHxXV_0cSiPPZJ00




Jordan & Judy Touch Screen Vanity Mirror

$28
$14


Buy Now

4. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

A hair-dryer brush is the secret behind stunning, salon-quality blowouts at home. This one from Revlon has three heat and speed settings so you can truly adjust the tool to your preferences. It also has a cool-blast button so that you can lock in your style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4WZh_0cSiPPZJ00




Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

$59
$34


Buy Now

5. SkinMedica TNS Serum

This is the serum for you if you’re struggling with fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. SkinMedica’s serum contains natural growth factors that help the skin cells regenerate. It’s also super gentle and soothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipcub_0cSiPPZJ00




SkinMedica TNS Serum

$281
$238.85


Buy Now

6. Dose & Co Pure Collagen Powder

Not only does collagen support your hair, skin and nail health, it improves your skin’s elasticity to reduce the signs of aging. This powder also contains peptides, and it’s completely flavorless, which makes it the perfect option for throwing into a coffee or a smoothie.




Dose & Co Pure Collagen Powder

$24
$22


Buy Now

7. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

A gentle cleanser is an absolute necessity, and this one is among the best. It cuts through oil and makeup while still being super gentle and nourishing to the skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dfxr_0cSiPPZJ00




La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

$14
$11


Buy Now

8. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Moisturizer

This cost-effective retinol moisturizer is a great way to prevent deepening wrinkles while healing the wrinkles that have already appeared. It also contains hyaluronic acid and a glucose complex, both of which work to hydrate and nourish the skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crs91_0cSiPPZJ00




Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Moisturizer

$19.99
$15.00


Buy Now

9. Korres Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Superdose Face Mask

In addition to Greek yoghurt, which contains lots of probiotics, this formula has aloe leaf extract, which is rich in vitamins A and B and folic acid. It also contains rice extract, which works to smooth over fine lines and wrinkles.




Korres Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Superdose Face Mask

$49
$36.75


Buy Now

10. The Body Shop Drops of Youth Concentrate

This lightweight gel serum contains three different plant stem cells, as well as 99% natural ingredients to leave your skin feeling moisturized but not greasy. It’s also paraben- and silicon-free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0Fkc_0cSiPPZJ00




The Body Shop Drops of Youth Concentrate

$36
$30


Buy Now

11. DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

This gentle cleansing oil is a cult-favorite, and for good reason. It leaves your face feeling squeaky-clean without making your skin feel dry. It contains olive fruit and rosemary leaf oil, which work to protect against environmental pollutants and add antioxidants to your skin-care regime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWUj4_0cSiPPZJ00




DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

$28
$22


Buy Now

12. NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette will be a long-term staple in your makeup kit. The colors are perfect for any season, and can be used to create nude daytime looks or even glam looks for cocktail hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sh28H_0cSiPPZJ00




NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette

$18
$11


Buy Now

13. Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush

This talc-free blush is incredibly creamy and super buildable. It’s perfect for summer days as it stays on super well and would be ideal for minimal or heavy-duty makeup looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aSua_0cSiPPZJ00




Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush

$15
$10


Buy Now

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Top Halloween Beauty Nail, Fragrance Trends

Click here to read the full article. After seeing strong growth in search volume in 2021, consumer interest in nail art is carrying into Halloween. Data from Spate places nail art the top for Halloween beauty and wellness searches, when ranked by growth. “Nails are the top term searched alongside the Halloween category, when ranked by average monthly search volume,” said Yarden Horwitz, cofounder of Spate. “The nail category overall is experiencing strong growth this year, so this will likely be a main area of focus for consumers embracing holiday beauty trends.”More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend on the Holiday Season

Click here to read the full article. According to two consumer survey reports from Affirm, while consumers are eager to make up for a strained 2020 holiday season with more plans to travel, hosting parties and giving gifts, staying in budget is a top priority this season. However, despite a steadfast goal to stay within budget, many consumers find it isn’t as easy as it sounds — 70 percent of Americans told Affirm they typically go over budget during the holidays. Not surprising since more than half of the survey respondents also said they feel pressure to overspend during the holiday...
RETAIL
WWD

How Global Supply Chain Challenges Will Impact Holiday Beauty Shopping

Click here to read the full article. Beauty won’t be spared by supply chain disruptions this holiday season, though there are some silver linings for big companies, experts say. A months-in-the-making mixture of coronavirus-related shutdowns, unpredictable — and fatal — weather conditions, a dearth of shipping and transport capacities and a steep escalation in demand for goods have come to a head, resulting in a global supply chain that is utterly overwhelmed. The outcome is unprecedented congestion at North America’s largest ports and inventory shortages that experts say will drive up prices throughout the holiday season.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#On Beauty#Best Products#Beauty Products
goodhousekeeping.com

Walmart Just Announced Its Top Holiday Toys for 2021

With the holidays near, kids' wish lists are starting to fill up — fast. But with all the games, puzzles, dolls, action figures and STEM toys out there, you might be struggling to narrow down your shopping list to the very best gifts for the special kid in your life. That's where Walmart's Top Holiday Toys list comes in. Like Amazon's highly anticipated toy list, Walmart makes its own predictions for the holiday season's must-have toys each year. And just like we do at the Good Housekeeping Institute's Little Lab, Walmart has real kids test the toys too, so you can be sure you're getting something that has a special sign off by toddlers, tweens or teens themselves.
SHOPPING
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
SCOTT, LA
CNET

Walmart 'Black Friday Deals for Days' kicks off on Nov. 3

Walmart on Monday said its Black Friday deals will kick off at the beginning of November, with early access for members of its subscription delivery service Walmart Plus. The retailer will have three shopping events spread throughout the month, with deals available online and in stores. "Our customers count on...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Tom's Guide

Lowe's Black Friday deals — best early sales in 2021

Lowe's Black Friday deals are starting early with gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Like most retailers, Lowe's is releasing a sneak peek of its holiday deals. While these aren't official Black Friday deals yet, there are plenty of savings to be had right now. For instance, one of...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
WGAU

Black Friday 2021: Best Buy, Target, others announce early holiday sales

Stores are preparing for a busy holiday season, so they’re not even waiting for the traditional start of the shopping season to get here. Industry experts, you may want to focus on in-store shopping instead of doing all your shopping online because of slower mail service and supply chain issues, Good Morning America reported.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

The 20 Best Travel Shoes, According to a Podiatrist and Travel Blogger

When you’re headed out of town, one of the more important tasks on your to-do list is packing. Not only do you want to pack smart (as little as you can with only the most versatile of pieces), but you want to make sure you’re bringing the right footwear. What to consider when packing shoes for travel Even if you’ve got a strong hold on your itinerary, it’s difficult to know what shoes will serve you best. The fewer shoes you bring the better — just ask travel blogger Jennifer Chan, who’s mastered the art of strategically only packing a carryon. “Always wear...
TRAVEL
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy