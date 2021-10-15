Alex Murdaugh Knows He's Going to Prison but Says He Had No Role in Murders: Lawyer

A Florida man exonerated of rape and murder after 37 years in prison is suing police and the city of Tampa over his wrongful conviction and initial death sentence. Robert DuBoise, 56, left prison in late Aug. 2020 after officials revealed new evidence that proved his innocence. Untested DNA evidence from a rape kit proved he did not rape and murder 19-year-old Barbara grams in 1983. No one else had been arrested.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO