Alex Murdaugh Knows He's Going to Prison but Says He Had No Role in Murders: Lawyer
Murdaugh was charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who mysteriously died in a fall at the Murdaugh...www.newsweek.com
Murdaugh was charged with stealing insurance settlements meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who mysteriously died in a fall at the Murdaugh...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1