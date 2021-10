@cheaplazyvegan on TikTok is here to show you how to make the easiest 3-ingredient vegan patties!. She starts off by adding one cup of oat flour (if you don’t have oat flour, you can blend rolled oats) in a mixing bowl. The second ingredient that you’ll need is 1 can of beans, drained, and rinsed. She used black beans, but you can use any type of bean you prefer. Once you add your beans into the bowl with the oat flour, go ahead and all your third and final ingredient which is one cup of pasta sauce or salsa. Mix all three of these ingredients together very well, and feel free to add any other seasonings or spices that you desire. It really is that easy!

