HARTFORD, Conn. — Longtime LGBTQ+ activist Shawn Lang was mourned by those who she touched after word spread that she died on Sunday. "The whole Advancing Connecticut Together community grieves the passing of Shawn M. Lang," John Merz, CEO at Advancing CT Together said in a statement. "As the longest-serving staff member (1992-2021), Shawn left a tremendous imprint on our program participants, staff and board, legislators, and colleagues throughout Connecticut and the nation. She might have only been 5'2'' but she filled the room whenever she entered it."

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO