Golf: Lima Central Catholic girls, Allen East’s Miller in second at state

COLUMBUS — Lima Central Catholic trails first-place Alliance Marlington by a single shot after the first day of the Division II girls golf state championship at The Ohio State Golf Club Gray Course.

LCC finished with a team total of 318. Bridget Mulcahy, who tied for the fourth lowest first round score, led the way with a 4-over-par 74. Emma Mayers, who had the ninth lowest round with a 78, Carlie VanMeter (82) and Leiahnni Smith (84) also contributed to the Thunderbirds’ total. Oliva Garver (101) also player of LCC.

Coldwater is in ninth place at 351. Jordan Hemmelgarn (82), Grace Buschur (86) and Lindsey Finke (91) contributed to Coldwater’s score.

Teammates Laney Finke and Natalie Ashbaugh each shot 92. Fort Recovery’s Jalyn Bruns, playing as an individual, is in sixth place with a 75. Gates Mills Hawken’s Ella Wong is in the lead following a 71.

Division III boys

Allen East’s Zach Miller shot a 2-over-par 73 to trail leader Sam Evans from Worthington Christian by three shots at The Ohio State Golf Club Scarlet Course. Jack Gerker from Delphos St. John’s is tied for eighth following a 76.

Botkins (326) is fourth, Kalida (337) is in sixth, Ottoville (343) is tied for eighth and Minster (357) is 12th. Berlin Highland (310) is in first.

Ross Dietz, who tied for 10th individually with a 77, Jack Dietz (81), Joseph Meyer (83) and Jameson Meyer (85) combined for Botkins’ total. Isaac Cisco (86) also played for Botkins.

Ryan Klausing (81), Justin Siebeneck (82), Connor Nartker (84) and Ethan Warnecke (90) combined for Kalida’s total. Kayla Nartker (93) also played for the Wildcats.

Dru Hilvers (82), Carter Schnipke (82) and Michael Turnwald (88) contributed to Ottoville’s total. Keaton Schnipke and Grant Leis each shot 91 for the Big Green.

Mitchell Bornhorst led Minster with an 87 with Nathan Beair (88), Louis Magoto (91) and Jack Meyer (91) also contributing to the team score. Ray Purdy (94) also played for the Wildcats.

Division II boys

SUNBURY — Bath’s Britton Hall is tied for sixth after a 3-over-par 75 at NorthStar Golf Club. Magnolia Sandy Valley’s Connor Ritter leads after firing a 69.

Play is scheduled to resume today in the three tournaments.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.