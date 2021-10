The Illinois Department of Public Health has updated guidance on defining outbreaks in schools, placing it in line with the CDC. The CDC and IDPH have adopted the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ guidance for school-associated outbreaks. According to the guidance, the new national recommendation defines a school outbreak as either (1) multiple cases comprising at least 10% of students, teachers, or staff within a core group or (2) at least three cases within a specified core group. A core group means only those individuals who were together during an exposure period. For example, this could be limited to a classroom, a sports team, before/after school care, performing arts, or other groups and likely does not apply to the entire school population.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO