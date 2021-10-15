CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, WV

Coliseum Chiropractic holds ribbon cutting ceremony, celebrates opening

By Heather Hale
 9 days ago

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Coliseum Chiropractic held a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Oct. 15, at their new location in the University Town Centre. The office is conveniently located off of I-79 between Kirkland’s and Pizza Al’s.

“I’ve always wanted to have the goal of owning and opening up my own practice, so now that we’re finally here, yes, that first day I was able to sleep a bit better.” said Chad Porter.

Porter has dreamed of opening his own practice since he started chiropractic school in 2014.

“This whole process began last year during COVID, and it has been quite a process to get to this point, but we’re just anxious and honored to be open now so we can start to serve the public.” said Porter, “Definitely fulfilling a need as far as being in this area, opening up our office here, and being able to serve the people of Granville. “

Services they will offer include: chiropractic adjustment, mechanical traction and electrical muscle stimulation, and X-rays.

