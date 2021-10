Nick Ellerton is a rookie defensemen for the Albany FireWolves and is the first rookie we have talked to from the FireWolves. What is it like being a rookie in the NLL and how pumped is he for training camp? Make sure to listen above and remember, box Lacrosse season is almost here! Albany FireWolves Training Camp in Albany at the TU Center, begins Friday, Oct 29 and runs thru October 31.The FireWolves will host an open house on Saturday, October 30th from 11am-3pm during training camp where you can watch practice and pick your seats out for the home opener, meet the Wolf Pack dance Team and there will even be trick or treating for the kids!

ALBANY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO