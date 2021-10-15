CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Bears welcome Indiana State for Homecoming

By Dan Lucy
 9 days ago

SPRINGFILED, Mo–

The 20th-ranked Missouri State Bears will return to Plaster Stadium Saturday for Homecoming.

The 20th-ranked Missouri State Bears will return to Plaster Stadium Saturday for Homecoming.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU will host Indiana State.

The Bears will be trying to bounce back from last weeks loss at Youngstown State.

That loss snapped a three game Missouri State winning streak.

Afterwards Bears boss Bobby Petrino said his team did a poor job of preparing for the game.

The intensity was cranked up this week at practice.

The Bears will face a 3-3 Indiana State team that’s very aggressive on defense.

“Their M-O is to bring heat. And then play a lot of man coverage. And then offensively, what impressed me last week was their balance. Their ability to rush the ball for over 200 yards. And throw the ball for over 200 yards. I watched them the first game of the year on TV because it was week zero. Their quarterback impressed me with his decision making. So we have to go out there and play good football. We’re going to have to compete, play hard and find a way to win,” said Petrino.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

