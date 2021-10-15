Pitt football player, former Central Catholic star gives back to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — High school football players across the WPIAL often dream about playing in college – some of those dreams include playing for their hometown team. Pitt long snapper Cal Adomitis is living out that dream.

The current Panther, and former Central Catholic star has a whole lot of Pittsburgh Pride. He’s showing it by using his platform to give back to the Steel City in a very unique, and personal way.

Adomitis’s face lights up, and his grin stretches wide across his face when someone asks him about Cal’s Kids. It’s a fundraiser he started when he teamed up with Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. His goal? To raise at least $94,000 to help kids who are fighting cancer.

“No matter how much money we raise, I just have to get to know as many Children’s Hospital patients as possible,” said the long snapper.

“Just do anything I can, even if it’s just one little act of kindness to help brighten their day, because they go through things that I could never imagine. And that’s just what it’s all about.”

Along with wearing number 94 on the field, the inspiration behind his fundraising goal, Cal is also known for his long wavy hair. He plans to shave it off, with the help of some of the kids, when he surpasses his goal.

“To be honest, I think the more emotional part will be just that hopefully we made a lasting impact for children’s hospital in the city of Pittsburgh,” said Adomitis.

His team, coaching staff and Panthers community thrilled to help him get there. His high school coach says this is yet another example of Adomitis’s leadership, work ethic, and Pittsburgh pride.

“He’s always the one that wants to give back,” said Terry Totten, who coached Cal in high school.

“He’s proud of his school both here and Pitt, he’s proud of Pittsburgh so it doesn’t shock me at all that he’s out trying to give back.”

It’s something the current high school players who have those collegiate dreams at Central notice too, a ripple effect Adomitis hopes generates far past the $94,000 mark.

“It’s just in your blood being from Pittsburgh,” said Adomitis. “We just love this city and want to do anything we can do to give back and this is just a great opportunity to do that.”

