Governor Signs LaSata Bill Easing Rules For Auto Dealerships

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation from state Senator Kim LaSata to ease some of the rules for auto dealerships. LaSata’s office tells us the bill concerns the hours that Class A and B...

Car dealerships get new rules regarding hours to be open

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A new law that governs when car dealerships need to be open in Michigan was signed earlier this week by Governor Whitmer. The law states that dealerships are required to be open for 30/per week for 48 weeks, instead of the original 52, and that the remaining four weeks will have no hourly restrictions for either new or used car dealers.
Senate Approves LaSata Bills To Establish Border With Indiana

State Senator Kim LaSata’s legislation to formally establish a border between Michigan and Indiana has been approved by the state Senate. LaSata says her bills would establish a commission, to work with a counterpart in Indiana, to draw formal borders. She tells us the border between the two states has not been revisited since the early 1800s. She adds most of the wooden markers have not survived the years. The survey would not seek to make major boundary movements, but it could help to resolve some problems caused by confusion. For example, things like traffic crashes and crimes that have occurred in areas where the jurisdiction is unclear. LaSata says her bills would continue the efforts of the late state Senator Ron Jelinek, who also represented Southwest Michigan and introduced the original bills to resurvey and establish a clear border, although the state of Indiana did not join those efforts at the time, leaving them unfinished.
Whitmer Signs Bill Allowing Car Dealerships To Be Open Less Often

Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 128, which will amend the Michigan Vehicle Code to allow car dealerships greater flexibility in their operating hours. “I am happy to sign legislation that supports our small businesses and puts Michigan first,” said Governor Whitmer. “Senate Bill 128 lifts restrictions for Michigan car dealerships without compromising opportunities for consumers. This bill is a great example of the positive difference we can make for Michiganders.”
