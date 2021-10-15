Q&A: Ryan exec weighs in on supply issues, key sectors

He plans to make the U.S. supply chain a 24-7 system. after weeks of negotiation and working with my team and with the major union retailers and freight movers. The ports of Los Angeles, the port of Los Angeles announced today that it's going to be began operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This follows the port of long basis commitment to 24/7 that announced just weeks ago, 24 7 system. What most of the leading countries in the world already operated on now except us until now. This is the first key step toward moving our entire freight transportation and logistical supply chain nationwide to a 24/7 system. I want to be clear, this is across the board commitment to go into 24 7. This is a big first step in speeding up the movement of materials and goods through our supply chain, but now we need the rest of the private sector chain to step up as well. This is not called a supply chain for nothing. This means that terminal operators, railways, trucking companies, shippers and other retailers as well strengthen our supply chain will continue to be my team's focus if federal support is needed, I will direct all appropriate actions. If the private sector doesn't step up, we're going to call them out and ask them to act because our goal is not only to get through this immediate bottleneck, but to address the longstanding weaknesses and our transportation supply chain that this pandemic has exposed. We need to invest in making more of our products right here in the United States, never again should our country and our economy be unable to make critical products we need because we don't have access to materials to make that product. Never again should we have to rely too heavily on one company or one country or one person in the world, particularly when countries don't share our values when it comes to labor and environmental standards. I've said before, We're income were in the competition for the 21st century. We are America, we still have the most productive workers and most innovative minds in the world. But the rest of the world is closing in and we risk losing our edge. If we don't step up in order to be globally competitive, we need to improve our capacity to make things here in America while also moving finished products across the country and around the world. We need to think big and bold bottom line. We've seen the cost of inaction in the pandemic in delays and the congestion that affect every american, but it's fully within our capacity to act to make sure it never happens again, take a little time and that we've unlocked the full might and dynamism of our economy and our people. That's what we're going to do.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO