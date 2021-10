Retailers saw their post-pandemic recovery stall in September as sales slowed to their weakest performance since January when firms were under heavy lockdown restrictions, according to new figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor showed a negative trend heading into the key Christmas trading period.Meanwhile, separate figures from Barclaycard revealed that consumer confidence also dipped in the month amid concerns over fuel and supply shortages.The BRC-KPMG report showed that total sales increased by 0.6% in September against the same month last year, compared with an average of 3.1% growth for the past three months.Like-for-like sales were 0.6% lower for September compared...

