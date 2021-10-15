CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE updates, game thread: Clemson at Syracuse

By Anna Hickey
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN (Anish Shroff, Mike Golic Jr., Taylor McGregor) will carry the...

247sports.com

247Sports

Podcast: Miami back to work after earning a win

Miami is back to work after a 31-30 win over NC State on Saturday. In the latest episode of Through The Smoke, David Lake and Gaby Urrutia discuss everything you need to know surrounding the Miami Hurricanes football program. We start the podcast by sharing our thoughts on the win...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Bulls get first defensive commit of the cycle in Tavin Ward

USF added its first post-grad member to its 2022 recruiting class on Monday when Palmetto Prep (Columbia, S.C.) cornerback Tavin Ward announced his verbal commitment to the program via Twitter. “A special thanks to my coaches, trainers, teammates and friends for pushing me to become the man I am today...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Heisman Trophy odds: Quarterbacks dominate the top entering Week 9

Another week of the college football season is in the books, and while some marquee programs were on a bye, there still wasn't any shortage of drama in a season which has had plenty of it since Week 1. From Oklahoma's scare against Kansas and Cincinnati playing a closer game than it would have cared for against Navy, all of that factored into the latest outlook in the race for the 2021 Heisman Trophy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

PODCAST: Penn State sputters into Ohio State week

The Penn State football program faces tremendous adversity entering its eighth game week of this 2021 season. Following a 20-18 loss to Illinois that required nine overtimes, the 20th-ranked Nittany Lions will encounter upcoming matchups against three current top-10 teams, including No. 5 Ohio State, who hosts PSU on Saturday night.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 8

The Ohio State train just keeps on rolling. The fifth-ranked Buckeyes returned to the field after the off weekend last week to begin the second half of the season. Following a first half of the year that saw the Scarlet and Gray go 5-1 and rebound from a home loss to Oregon in Week 2, Ohio State had no issues with Indiana, leaving Bloomington with a 54-7 win.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma State football updates depth chart against Kansas

STILLWATER, Okla. — For the first time all season there are no changes to the latest Oklahoma State football depth chart, which was released Monday morning. As the Cowboys prepare for their upcoming matchup against Kansas on Saturday, there are no new updates regarding the status of injured players. The Pokes are starting to find consistency on which players are available week-to-week after dealing with an abundance of injuries earlier this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

F&F: Will talks about a record-breaking performance as USF downs Temple

TAMPA -- For the first time in Fletcher & Fowler history, host Will Turner gets to talk about a win - as this post-game podcast takes you through how USF downed Temple on Saturday night, 34-14. A record-setting performance was followed with a record-setting day on Bulls247 in terms of single-day new subscribers, so a huge thanks to the Bulls community for that. We'll continue our momentum on the site, just as USF hopes to continue momentum heading into Week 9 vs. East Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mike Golic Jr.
247Sports

WVU Football releases updated depth chart for Iowa State game

It's Monday, and that means it is time for the official game notes for Saturday's game. Square in the middle of these notes - right on Page 11 - is a depth chart for West Virginia. It's official, but not concrete. Multiple players have been listed as "OR" starters, but with one player starting each game. At one time, Exree Loe was listed as the starter at WILL, but it was Lance Dixon who was out there for the first snaps for that game before being moved to the starter in the next game's pregame notes. Here's a rundown of the new two-deep, and we've also added some notes at the bottom to indicate who has really been starting and where so far this season.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Kurelic: Future Buckeye looking great; what I am hearing on a top target

Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) Ohio State linebacker commitment C.J. Hicks has had a great senior season. He began the season playing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Michigan commit Marlin Klein stars on offense, special teams

On Friday night, Providence Day (NC) topped Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA), 25-14. Despite the loss, the Eagles had some bright spots throughout the game including the play of senior tight end and Michigan commit, Marlin Klein. The big 6-foot-6, 230-pounder made a few clutch catches and handled all the kicking duties...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 341: J Leman reacts to Illini's win at Penn State

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner talks with former All-American LB J Leman about Illinois football's 20-18 nine-OT win at No. 7 Penn State. Leman breaks down what the win means for the program after a tough month and week, why Ryan Walters' defense is having such success and how the Illini's "barge" offense worked. Then he looks ahead to a winnable game against Rutgers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Noland to have surgery

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Zeb Noland will have surgery this week. According to a release from the school, Noland will under a "minor surgical procedure" on Tuesday morning, to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. Noland is "expected to be available" when South Carolina returns from its open week on Nov. 6. Kickoff against Florida is set for 7:30 on SEC Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Greg Schiano has message for Rutgers fans heading into final five games

There is still quite a bit of football left this season for Rutgers. Thus far, it has been a tale of two seasons as Rutgers emerged victorious in its first three games and then succumbed to four straight losses. Looking ahead, the Scarlet Knights have five more chances to get into the win column and improve their current 3-4 record. The next opportunity will come on Saturday against a 3-5 Illinois team that is fresh off an upset win at Penn State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Purdue football: Jeff Brohm previews upcoming matchup with Nebraska

Purdue dropped its second straight home game Saturday, falling to the Wisconsin Badgers by a score of 30-13 at Ross-Ade Stadium. But the Boilermakers travel to Lincoln to square off with the Nebraska Huskers Saturday in search of a rebound. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm held his weekly Monday press conference to preview the upcoming matchup with the Cornhuskers. Scott Frost’s team sits at 3-5 on the season, but all five losses have come by single digits and three were against teams currently ranked in the top 10.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Fisch trying to instill winning mentalty

When Jedd Fisch reviewed the film of Arizona’s loss to Washington this past Friday night, he saw a team that felt like it was in a situation that it has found itself in too many times. “What we’re trying to teach our team is one play is one play,” Fisch...
NFL
247Sports

POD: Bye week to-do list; men's hoops gets past Louisiana

Join BamaOnLine.com staff members Travis Reier and Charlie Potter as they go in depth on University of Alabama football and men's basketball. Next up:. * Are we allowed to talk about the NL champion Atlanta Braves?. * Nick Saban makes annual bye week appearance in Birmingham. * With open date...
LOUISIANA STATE
247Sports

Latest on Notre Dame and Five-Star QB Walker Howard

Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More five-star quarterback Walker Howard made his way to South Bend for a visit to Notre Dame over the weekend. The 6-1, 195-pounder and his family were in town to watch the Fighting Irish defeat USC, 31-16. A business trip for the class of 2022 standout,...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

