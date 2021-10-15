CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenburgh, NY

Greenburgh police respond to allegations of sexual harassment as town opens probe

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaXL9_0cSiB2xJ00

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner says the town is opening an independent investigation into reported claims of misconduct in the police department.

Officer Kristin Stein made a sexual harassment claim against her partner, Office Jeff Cerone, in 2019.

Two other officers have been suspended for allegedly threatening a female officer and witness to not speak out about the allegations.

The department denies the allegations and says body camera video of this incident and other incidents in the complaint are mischaracterized.

Greenburgh officials say future incidents of sexual harassment among employees will be reported to an outside panel to ensure complaints are properly handled.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greenburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy