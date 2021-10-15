Greenburgh police respond to allegations of sexual harassment as town opens probe

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner says the town is opening an independent investigation into reported claims of misconduct in the police department.

Officer Kristin Stein made a sexual harassment claim against her partner, Office Jeff Cerone, in 2019.

Two other officers have been suspended for allegedly threatening a female officer and witness to not speak out about the allegations.

The department denies the allegations and says body camera video of this incident and other incidents in the complaint are mischaracterized.

Greenburgh officials say future incidents of sexual harassment among employees will be reported to an outside panel to ensure complaints are properly handled.