A 26-year-old Traverse City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal drunk driving accident Friday at the intersection of LaFranier and Hammond roads. Authorities responded to the site of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection at 7:45pm Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, an 85-year-old Traverse City man was on LaFranier Road waiting to turn eastbound onto Hammond Road. A second vehicle, driven by a 66-year-old Traverse City man, was waiting behind that vehicle. A third vehicle traveling south on LaFranier Road, driven by the 26-year-old Traverse City man, ran into the second vehicle, pushing it into the first vehicle at the intersection.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO