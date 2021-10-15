CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Announces Baby Cereal Recall

By Anne James
 9 days ago
Maple Island Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart. This recall is a result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which found that a sample from three production lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal...

