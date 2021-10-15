Revance says U.S. FDA declined to approve frown line treatment

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced today that it received FDA approval for its nasal pump to deliver a pharmaceutical treatment for dry eye. Crystal Lake, Illinois-based Aptar’s patented Cartridge Pump System (CPS), designed for the multidose delivery of preserved and non-preserved drug formulations, received approval as the device for delivering Oyster Point Pharma’s Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) nasal spray (0.03 mg).
ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis on Monday said its canakinumab drug had failed in its targets to improve overall survival rates for lung cancer patients and also prevent the progression-free survival of people with the condition. The Swiss company said its Canopy-1 Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoints...
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Bausch Health’s International eye health business, Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical’s XIPERE for suprachoroidal usage to treat macular oedema linked to uveitis. An injectable suspension of triamcinolone acetonide, XIPERE is intended for suprachoroidal administration, a novel method of...
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized booster shots for COVID-19 in certain groups following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation, and will allow people to mix and match them regardless of which one they initially received. For people who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. J&J's extra doses will be for all adults aged 18 and older while Modena's third shot will only be for those aged 65 and older or at high risk due to underlying conditions or their jobs.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expanded indication for Gilead Sciences’ Biktarvy for paediatric subjects to treat human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV-1) infection. The low-dose tablet form of the drug is indicated for kids weighing a minimum of 14kg to under 25kg and are virologically suppressed...
Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve United Therapeutics (UTHR.O) and MannKind Corp's (MNKD.O) lung disease therapy, citing an inspection issue at a third-party facility, the companies said on Monday. The therapy is a drug-device combination that uses United Therapeutics' approved treatment, Tyvaso, in...
The FDA has notified Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) that the review of its marketing application for FT218 is still ongoing, and action will likely not be taken in October. The FDA informed the company that there are no information requests and will provide a new target action date as soon...
Genentech (Roche)'s Tecentriq has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as adjuvant therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), becoming the first in its class. The decision is based on positive interim results from its Phase III IMpower010 study, which demonstrated a 34% improvement in disease-free...
Shares of MannKind Corp. tumbled 18.3% in trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration would not approve a pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment it is developing with United Therapeutics Corp. . United's stock was down 2.6%. MannKind said in a news release that the FDA had issued a complete response letter to United Therapeutics, citing a problem with a third-party testing center for the substance used to make Tyvaso DPI. MannKind said it looks "forward to supporting United Therapeutics' efforts in securing approval of Tyvaso DPI in the coming months." MannKind's stock is up 32.7% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
Shares of Omeros Corporation were down more than 15% in premarket trading after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its experimental hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) treatment. The FDA rejected Seattle-based Omeros’ Biologics License Application (BLA)...
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. announced Monday that the U.S. FDA has granted approval of its TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) nasal spray 0.03 mg for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED), making it the first — and only — nasal spray approved for DED treatment in the U.S. Oyster Point Pharma,...
Officials with the FDA have approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Genentech) as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults with stage II-III A non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) ≥1% as determined by an FDA-approved test. According to Genentech, atezolizumab is the first and only cancer immunotherapy approved for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co.'s immunotherapy Keytruda for use in people with previously untreated cervical cancer, expanding the drug's use three years after granting an accelerated clearance in later lines of treatment. Keytruda, a top-selling cancer drug and the only one of its type approved...
The Food and Drug Administration for the first time has authorized an electronic cigarette and related products to stay on the U.S. market. Poll: Nearly 1 in 5 Report Heavy Drinking During the Pandemic ]. The agency Tuesday announced the authorization of three vaping products, the first set of e-cigarettes...
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) alongside standard chemotherapy — with or without bevacizumab — as first-line therapy for patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic PD-L1-expressing cervical cancer. The first-line approval comes on the heels of the phase 3 results from...
As Floyd County continues to see the continued spread of COVID-19, the FDA is reviewing more preventative tools to slow the pandemic as well as reduce the risks of the disease. Public health officials are currently awaiting FDA approval for a low dose Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recent approval of Rethymic for the treatment of pediatric patients with congenital athymia, a rare immune disorder. Rethymic is the first thymus tissue product approved in the U.S. “[This] action marks the first FDA approval of a therapy to...
