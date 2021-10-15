CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revance says U.S. FDA declined to approve frown line treatment

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Revance Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the...

massdevice.com

FDA approves first nasally administered pharmaceutical treatment for dry eye

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced today that it received FDA approval for its nasal pump to deliver a pharmaceutical treatment for dry eye. Crystal Lake, Illinois-based Aptar’s patented Cartridge Pump System (CPS), designed for the multidose delivery of preserved and non-preserved drug formulations, received approval as the device for delivering Oyster Point Pharma’s Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) nasal spray (0.03 mg).
Novartis lung cancer drug fails phase III trial

ZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis on Monday said its canakinumab drug had failed in its targets to improve overall survival rates for lung cancer patients and also prevent the progression-free survival of people with the condition. The Swiss company said its Canopy-1 Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoints...
FDA approves Bausch + Lomb and Clearside’s macular oedema treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Bausch Health’s International eye health business, Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical’s XIPERE for suprachoroidal usage to treat macular oedema linked to uveitis. An injectable suspension of triamcinolone acetonide, XIPERE is intended for suprachoroidal administration, a novel method of...
FDA approves XIPERE for treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis

Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis. Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
FDA approves vaccine boosters

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized booster shots for COVID-19 in certain groups following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation, and will allow people to mix and match them regardless of which one they initially received. For people who have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or...
FDA expands approval to Gilead’s Biktarvy for paediatric HIV-1 treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expanded indication for Gilead Sciences’ Biktarvy for paediatric subjects to treat human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV-1) infection. The low-dose tablet form of the drug is indicated for kids weighing a minimum of 14kg to under 25kg and are virologically suppressed...
Reuters

U.S. FDA declines to approve United-MannKind's lung disease therapy

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve United Therapeutics (UTHR.O) and MannKind Corp's (MNKD.O) lung disease therapy, citing an inspection issue at a third-party facility, the companies said on Monday. The therapy is a drug-device combination that uses United Therapeutics' approved treatment, Tyvaso, in...
FDA Approves Roche's Tecentriq as First Adjuvant Treatment for NSCLC

Genentech (Roche)'s Tecentriq has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as adjuvant therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), becoming the first in its class. The decision is based on positive interim results from its Phase III IMpower010 study, which demonstrated a 34% improvement in disease-free...
MannKind's stock falls 18% after FDA says it will not approve application for hypertension drug

Shares of MannKind Corp. tumbled 18.3% in trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration would not approve a pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment it is developing with United Therapeutics Corp. . United's stock was down 2.6%. MannKind said in a news release that the FDA had issued a complete response letter to United Therapeutics, citing a problem with a third-party testing center for the substance used to make Tyvaso DPI. MannKind said it looks "forward to supporting United Therapeutics' efforts in securing approval of Tyvaso DPI in the coming months." MannKind's stock is up 32.7% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
FDA Serves Omeros, MannKind-United and Revance with CRLs

Shares of Omeros Corporation were down more than 15% in premarket trading after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its experimental hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) treatment. The FDA rejected Seattle-based Omeros’ Biologics License Application (BLA)...
FDA Approves Atezolizumab as Adjuvant Treatment in Certain Patients With NSCLC

Officials with the FDA have approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Genentech) as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults with stage II-III A non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) ≥1% as determined by an FDA-approved test. According to Genentech, atezolizumab is the first and only cancer immunotherapy approved for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC.
Merck advantage grows as FDA approves Keytruda for first-line cervical cancer

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co.'s immunotherapy Keytruda for use in people with previously untreated cervical cancer, expanding the drug's use three years after granting an accelerated clearance in later lines of treatment. Keytruda, a top-selling cancer drug and the only one of its type approved...
FDA Approves E-Cigarette Products in the U.S. for the First Time

The Food and Drug Administration for the first time has authorized an electronic cigarette and related products to stay on the U.S. market. Poll: Nearly 1 in 5 Report Heavy Drinking During the Pandemic ]. The agency Tuesday announced the authorization of three vaping products, the first set of e-cigarettes...
FDA Approves Pembrolizumab Plus Chemo as First-Line Therapy for Advanced, Recurrent Cervical Cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) alongside standard chemotherapy — with or without bevacizumab — as first-line therapy for patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic PD-L1-expressing cervical cancer. The first-line approval comes on the heels of the phase 3 results from...
