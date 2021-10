D.C. United faces a real test of their mettle tonight as they host Nashville SC. Despite flying under the radar, Nashville has just three losses all year, and enter the match having conceded just 26 times all season (the second-lowest figure in MLS in 2021). United, meanwhile, will be attempting to avenge a 5-2 loss earlier this season in Tennessee while coping without Paul Arriola, Edison Flores, and Yordy Reyna, all three of whom are unavailable due to injury.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO