CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

HFPA announces Golden Globes nominations, awards dates

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oIp4E_0cSi7uud00
Crews set up for the Golden Globe Awards which used to air on NBC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced dates for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. They will announce nominations on Dec. 13 and will announce awards Jan. 9, 2002.

NBC previously televised the Golden Globe Awards. The network decided not to air the 79th Golden Globes in May. In a statement to TV Line, NBC said they would consider revisiting the awards show for 2023 airing.

The HFPA faced criticism for its lack of diversity. Production entities, publicists and talent joined together in boycotting the organization and its awards.

The HFPA hired an independent expert to help implement sweeping changes in March. They added 21 new members in October.

The Golden Globes honor both film and television. Submissions for the 79th annual awards open Monday.

The submission deadline for film and television entries is Nov. 15. By Nov. 22, all television nomination ballots will be delivered to HFPA members. Television ballots must be received by accounting firm Ernst & Young by 5 p.m. PT.

Film nomination ballots will be sent to members by Nov. 30. All films must be screened by Dec. 8 and press conferences held by Dec. 9.

Ernst & Young must receive film nomination ballots by Dec. 10 at noon (no time zone specified). After announcing nominees on Dec. 13, members will receive final ballots by Dec. 17.

Final ballots must be delivered to Ernst & Young by 5 p.m. PT on Jan. 3, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

The Golden Globes Will Be Awarded in 2022, Without an NBC Telecast

The Golden Globe Awards are still set to return in 2022, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be organizing the event without an NBC telecast. Variety reported the news, though it’s unclear what type of ceremony will be held for the embattled awards show, as its organizers plan to host the show despite the lack of NBC’s televised support.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: HFPA Will Attempt to Hold Ceremony in 2022 Without NBC and Despite Ongoing Boycott

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association declared on Friday that it will announce Golden Globes nominations and winners in early 2022, recognizing film and TV work in 2021, despite an ongoing boycott of the organization by a large coalition of publicists, as well as numerous major studios, networks and talent due to concerning demographic and ethical shortcomings exposed by The Los Angeles Times last February. NBC, which currently owns the broadcasting rights for the Golden Globe Awards, stated in May that it will not air the show in 2022, arguing that the “meaningful reform” that it expects from the HFPA “takes time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

WWE Announces How To Nominate Superstars For 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Nominate your favorite Superstars for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards NOW. The countdown is on to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards!. To kick things off, the People’s Choice Awards is calling for fan nominations. Nominate your favorite WWE Superstars before official voting even begins starting today through Thursday, Oct. 14, by clicking here.
WWE
Marietta Daily Journal

Golden Globes will not be televised in 2022

The Golden Globes, excoriated earlier this year over its allegedly lame attempts to address its lack of diversity, will not air its longstanding awards show next year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced. The association does, however, plan on doling out the awards it has bestowed since 1944 – it...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Nbc#Ernst Young#Television#Hfpa
Showbiz411

Golden Globe Awards Will Be Given Out This Year, Just Not on TV and Especially Not on NBC

The Golden Globes are going to be given out this season even if no one wants them. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has apparently decided to go forward with the 2022 awards, just not on television and especially not on NBC. The Peacock network put the Globes on hold for this coming year after the HFPA had a number of scandals concerning diversity in their membership and their voting practices.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Critics Choice CEO Slams HFPA as ‘Hostile and Desperate’ Over Scheduling Golden Globes on the Same Day

Update, 9:30 p.m. ET: The Critics Choice Association swiftly responded to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s announcement that it will present the next Golden Globe Awards on January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards. “To announce that they intend to reveal winners on January 9 seems like a hostile and desperate act,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin told IndieWire. Berlin pointed out that his organization in May announced the Critics Choice Awards would be held on that date, which as was the case with the last two pre-pandemic shows, are Sundays in the second week in January. The 2019...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vulture

The 2022 Golden Globes Are Happening Whether NBC Likes It or Not

The HFPA is gonna go its own way for the 79th annual Golden Globes next year. The group has announced its plans for the nominations and the awards ceremony, all without longtime broadcaster NBC. In May, NBC decided it was not going to air the 2022 ceremony after the Los Angeles Times reported there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But in true belligerent Globes spirit, fuck it, they’re doing it anyway. Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced on December 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday for those who observe), and the ceremony will follow on January 9, 2022. The deadline for motion-picture and television submissions is November 15. No further details regarding the awards presentation have been announced.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Critics Choice President Rips “Vindictive” HFPA Over New Golden Globes Date

“This is a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry,” said Critics Choice Awards President Joey Berlin of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s rescheduled January 9 date for its show. That happens to be the same night of the annual Critics Choice event which, unlike the Globes this year, will be telecast (on the CW). While the Globes date was announced today Berlin notes: “We had announced the date of January 9 for the Critics Choice Awards some time ago. The studios are all planning on it and have set afterparties at the Fairmont Century Plaza....
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

Are the Golden Globes Really Trying to Stage a Comeback?

Though they still won’t be broadcast on NBC, where millions of people have historically tuned in, the Golden Globe Awards may very well still happen in 2022. According to a recent report in Deadline, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—including the 21 new members announced earlier this month—intends to move forward with the 79th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the films of 2021. This comes after a year of seemingly endless bad press for the organization, and a general sense that awards season would move on without it, with the Critics Choice Awards eagerly jumping into the early-January broadcast spot the Globes once occupied.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Melon Music Awards 2021 Announces Ceremony Date And Details

Details have been announced for this year’s Melon Music Awards!. Since 2005, Melon has been awarding artists every year based on user data, votes, expert scores, and more. Like last year, Melon Music Awards 2021 (hereafter MMA 2021) will be held online, celebrating music that received love this past year.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: HFPA Member Whose Girlfriend Sued Organization Expelled for IRS Mishap

It seems there is never a dull moment at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. On Tuesday, Magnus Sundholm, an L.A.-based journalist for the Swedish daily Aftonbladet and a member of the HFPA since 2008, was expelled by the organization behind the Golden Globe Awards, the Los Angeles Times reported, and The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Sundholm was sent packing after the HFPA learned in September that he had filed paperwork with the IRS in February indicating that he was authorized to represent the organization in matters before the tax agency. Sundholm and his attorney, David Quinto, insist that it was an honest mistake —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ant Anstead Says It’s ‘Too Early’ For Renée Zellweger To Move In 4 Mos. Into Romance

Don’t expect Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger to move in together any time soon! The British TV presenter said it’s ‘too early’ to take that step. Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are taking their relationship nice and slow. The British TV presenter, 42, disclosed as much on the red carpet of Selma Blair‘s upcoming Discovery+ documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. The revelation came after Ant was asked if he and his Academy Award winner girlfriend, 52, would be moving in together any time soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy