CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Experts say you can get a COVID and flu vaccine at the same time

By Nordea Lewis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjoNQ_0cSi7Xo200

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — We are currently in the midst of flu season, and many of us have seen those advertisements stating that it’s time to get your flu shot. For some who are not vaccinated, they may be wondering if it is safe to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine in the same timeframe. WDVM spoke to experts and they said: yes!

‘Twindemic’? COVID-flu season combo increases need for vaccination

According to the Frederick County Health Department, influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time. There is no need to space it out or opt-out of the flu shot because you’re vaccinated.

Experts also say there are no serious risks for taking both simultaneously, just expect a sore arm or slight achiness for a few days.

WDVM has also received questions from residents regarding third shots and booster shots, many community members want to know what the difference is.

According to Rissah Watkins, Frederick County Health Department spokesperson:

“Third dose or the additional dose, that is for someone who has some issues with their immune system, and they need an extra dose, so that they can be fully protected and get their full series completed boosters are given for people who’ve completed their series, and it’s been a while, so they need a little refresher,” said Rissah Watkins, Frederick County Health Department spokesperson.

CVS is offering flu shots. Check here to see where they are available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Scam targets Virginia Department of Health’s ‘Vaccinate Virginia’ campaign

(WFXR) — Law enforcement and health department agencies across Virginia are warning the public about a scam alert that is targeting the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). According to Mount Rogers Health District, there is an email circulating about COVID vaccine status. The email reads: Virginia Department of Health requires immediate validation of your Covid-19 […]
HEALTH
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

1K+
Followers
697
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy