Experts say you can get a COVID and flu vaccine at the same time

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — We are currently in the midst of flu season, and many of us have seen those advertisements stating that it’s time to get your flu shot. For some who are not vaccinated, they may be wondering if it is safe to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine in the same timeframe. WDVM spoke to experts and they said: yes!

According to the Frederick County Health Department, influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time. There is no need to space it out or opt-out of the flu shot because you’re vaccinated.

Experts also say there are no serious risks for taking both simultaneously, just expect a sore arm or slight achiness for a few days.

WDVM has also received questions from residents regarding third shots and booster shots, many community members want to know what the difference is.

According to Rissah Watkins, Frederick County Health Department spokesperson:

“Third dose or the additional dose, that is for someone who has some issues with their immune system, and they need an extra dose, so that they can be fully protected and get their full series completed boosters are given for people who’ve completed their series, and it’s been a while, so they need a little refresher,” said Rissah Watkins, Frederick County Health Department spokesperson.

